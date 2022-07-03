ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspects on run after Parkway Village deadly shooting

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police have identified a teen who was shot and killed in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle on June 24 around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Sunday as 19-year-old Allieon Warr.

Police say one of the suspects drove off in the victim’s car after the shooting. The victim’s car was later seen in the 2600 Block of Getwell.

Police believe the two suspects pictured below are responsible for the the incidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sb90x_0gTmU0nP00
Four dead in shootings overnight

This is still under investigation by Memphis Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

