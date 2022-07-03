Suspects on run after Parkway Village deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police have identified a teen who was shot and killed in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle on June 24 around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Sunday as 19-year-old Allieon Warr.

Police say one of the suspects drove off in the victim’s car after the shooting. The victim’s car was later seen in the 2600 Block of Getwell.

Police believe the two suspects pictured below are responsible for the the incidents.

This is still under investigation by Memphis Police.

