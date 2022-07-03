ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

11 Beautiful Fort Myers Beach Vacation Rentals

By William Stupp
travelawaits.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Florida is awash with beautiful towns surrounded by even more beautiful beaches. With wonderful weather and ample coastline across the board, it can...

www.travelawaits.com

WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral hobby shop preparing to open indoor RC park

An indoor remote-controlled racing park is coming to Cape Coral thanks to the Southwest Florida hobby shop Caloosa Trains and Hobbies. The owner of Caloosa Trains and Hobbies said the new RC park is something racers asked for. In just a month, RC cars will be zipping around the indoor...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach Coldstone Creamery building sells for $4.5 million

A tiny, two-tenant Fort Myers Beach building, measuring less than 3,000 square feet sold for $4.5 million, averaging about $1,600 per square foot. . It’s a legacy parcel at 1028 Fifth St. and one of the first buildings visible on the beach side of the San Carlos Bridge that was owned by Murray Carslake from 1988 until 2005. 
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
orangeobserver.com

The wonders of Sanibel Island

Sanibel Island is a 33.16-mile island, but it has much to offer. There are fantastic restaurants, sandy beaches and much more. You could spend the day on one of the many beaches and splash around in the water, or relax on the sand. Many restaurateurs would love to have you...
SANIBEL, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Photo exhibit at Naples Depot Museum, more

The comedian performs July 8-10 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 8; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Naples Pride Festival. From 11...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

3 new restaurants opening in The Pointe at Founders Square

Outback Steakhouse had its grand opening Tuesday and two more restaurants are coming this summer to The Pointe at Founders Square on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Naples. It’s the third location in Collier County for Outback, the casual restaurant chain with an Australian theme from Tampa-based Bloomin’ Brands. On deck is the first area location of Crisp & Green, a Minneapolis-based fast-casual restaurant concept that plans to open on July 14. The center spot of The Pointe is targeted to be filled Aug. 1 by South Street City Oven, Bar & Music. It’s the second location for the local restaurant with a full bar and live entertainment. Also coming this summer to The Pointe are Gulf Coast Orthodontics, opening in mid-July, and Salon Bellezza, coming in August.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Volcano Mountain Adventure Golf launches Thursday in Naples

Volcano Mountain Adventure Golf will launch Thursday in the Cameron Commons commercial center on the northeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Naples. The 18-hole miniature golf course is owned and operated by the Forgèt family, which also owns The Warehouse Cuisine and Cocktails next door. The new family-friendly venue, which broke ground in early 2021 on a 1-acre lot, includes a 14-foot volcano at its center with lush tropical landscaping and water features. Volcano Mountain, 9001 Sage Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Hoffmann family buys Florida Weekly

The Hoffmann Family of Companies, a Naples-based organization of more than 85 companies in Florida, the United States and internationally, has acquired Florida Media Group, LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, the company announced last week. Those newspapers include Bonita Springs Florida...
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

A rental trends study finds 10 Florida markets among the most overvalued in the nation

The rental housing market in Florida is among the most overvalued in the country, and has among the fastest-rising prices, according to a new study of rental trends. The study of 107 U.S. rental markets, released June 6 and using data from April, found that 10 of the 14 most-overvalued rental markets in the country are in Florida. The study included 10 Florida markets, and all 10 are overvalued by more than 13%.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.

Mwanner at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you are lucky enough to see a Florida scrub-jay from far away, you might mistake it for a blue jay. If you have a chance to examine this beautiful bird more closely, you'll see that, although it is similar in color to the blue jay, it's missing the blue jay's crest. The scrub-jay is endemic, which means you'll only see it in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida celebrated Fourth of July with pomp and circumstance

Fourth of July celebrations were in high gear on Monday all across Southwest Florida, from free food to fireworks shows. Red, White and Boom in Cape Coral is a free, family-friendly event that took place at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge and is branded as the largest single-day event in Southwest Florida, featuring fireworks, entertainment and face painting.
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: 11-foot, 550-pound alligator found in Florida family's pool

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Florida family had quite a scare after an 11-foot, 550-pound monster-sized alligator snuck into their swimming pool for a late-night swim. Footage recorded by Marie St Cyr shows the alligator thrashing and rolling as four people pull it from the pool in Punta Gorda back in May.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents react to increasing development, expansion

Cape Coral is expanding at a quick pace, with a lot of housing and retail on the horizon. Some residents think that the development is great, while others say it will just cause congestion. On Wednesday morning, the Cape Coral Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss more developments for the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Air carter company extends lease, hires 12 people to handle growth

Naples-based air-service charter company Elite Jets has added a dozen new team members, including seven pilots, to its workforce as it responds to increased demand from affluent business and leisure travelers. The company also recently announced it has extended its lease with the Naples Airport Authority to continue operating its luxury charter service through 2050.
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Body found near dumpster at Fort Myers smoothie shop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered behind a Fort Myers strip mall. The body was discovered Wednesday morning near the dumpster area behind the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. Police confirmed the discovery and say initial evidence at...
FORT MYERS, FL

