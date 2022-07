Shortly after the New Orleans Saints learned in March that they struck out in their pursuit of three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, they re-signed 2021 Week 1 starter Jameis Winston via a two-year deal. Winston hasn't taken a snap in a meaningful game since he went down with a torn ACL and damage to his MCL on Halloween, and it's unclear if the 28-year-old will be able to play in the 2022 regular-season opener versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 11.

