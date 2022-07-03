ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Parade Route For Hillsboro 4th Of July Parade Is Here

By Dirk Knudsen
hillsboroherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow is the big day! The Hillsboro Rotary 4th of July Parade returns tomorrow for the first time in 3 years. A big crowd is expected as people seem to be longing for things that reconnect to their lives before the pandemic. The annual parade has been going on for decades...

hillsboroherald.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Times

Fireworks, parade set for Tigard on Monday

The parade begins at 4 p.m. AT 92nd and 93rd avenues, fireworks on tap for Tigard High School at duskAfter a two-year hiatus, Tigard's annual Fourth of July celebration is back complete with fireworks at Tigard high School. Games, music, food and more are on tap as well. Fireworks start at dusk. Also back is the Middle of Millen Drive Independence Day parade set for 4 p.m. Monday. Plans are to line up a 3:45 p.m. for the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem at the parade start site at 92nd and 93rd avenues. The parade begins at 4 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TIGARD, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro 4th Of July Photo Contest Is On For Best Moments

If you were among the 50,000-plus who attended, watched, or were in the Hillsboro 4th of July Parade, you already know this was an epic day! Our staff estimates that the crowd was between 40,000 and 75,000 people based on the length, the street frontage, and the depth of the crowds. The weather was perfect, the parade participants fired up, and the entries were amazing! We had a front-row seat from the Vintage School Bus, a 1945 Wayne school bus on a Chevy platform, thanks to Captain Sean Kennedy. I commissioned the bus to take out some of Hillsboro’s most deserving kids and some families. The view from the bus gives one a perspective, unlike anything that can be seen from the crowds. We did not see all the floats, bands, and dancers- but we did see all of the people who showed up- many of you included!
HILLSBORO, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Big Float Is Bringing the Party to the Willamette River for One Last Hurrah

For the past decade, thousands of water-loving tubers would grab the most bizarre floatie they could find and shove off into to the Willamette River for The Big Float (TBF), pretty much a massive swim party that also serves as a fundraiser for the Human Access Project (HAP), a nonprofit that’s helped transform some of the beaches along the Willamette—like Poet’s Beach and Audrey McCall Beach—into the local hangout hubs we know and love.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Woodburn Independent

Made in Marion County, OR

Annual event is set for July 8-10 at the state fairgrounds with animals, rides, food, art, music, moreA year ago the Marion County Fair awoke from the widespread pandemic hibernation and provided a welcome event for county residents to attend. This year fair planners have taken steps beyond the awakening and toward normalcy. The fair kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, and runs through Sunday, July 10, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem. It will open at 10 a.m. each day, closing at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. "We are...
MARION COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
focushillsboro.com

Steeplejack Brewing Opens In Hillsboro

Steeplejack Brewing has opened a third location less than a year after opening its first, just over a month after opening its second. On Friday, July 1, the third location in Hillsboro, Oregon, will open its doors. Deep Space Brewing is sandwiched between ABV Public House and an industrial-retail area close to Highway 26 on the site.
HILLSBORO, OR
KXLY

Vancouver man dies in climbing accident on Icicle Buttress

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Vancouver, Washington man was killed in a climbing accident at the Icicle Buttress near Leavenworth on Monday. According to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, the 44-year-old man died after falling about 100 feet. The man’s climbing partner flagged down a USFS Officer who was in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#4th Of July#Staging Area#Max#Cornell
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Charming Floating Home on Sauvie Island

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a floating home on the edge of Sauvie Island. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kptv.com

Windows of more than 5 businesses shattered during protest in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Vandals tore through Downtown Portland Monday night, breaking the windows of more than five different businesses. A police officer confirmed that the damage came from a night of protests. He said those protests were over the deadly police shooting in Akron, Ohio, of an unarmed black man named Jayland Walker.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Life Flight Network adds base in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A life-saving resource is enhancing its coverage to help people get medical attention as quickly as possible. Life Flight Network, a not-for-profit air medical service, has added a new base in Salem. “Oftentimes, people can’t get the care that they need fast enough,” said Ben Clayton,...
SALEM, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove City Council to vote on removal of homeless camp

The city owns 7.5 acres west of B Street and plans to use part of the land to construct new trail in 2023-24.The Forest Grove City Council will vote on an agreement with Washington County to remove homeless campers from part of a city-owned property off B Street along Gales Creek. The proposed agreement with Washington County Housing Services, which calls the action a "clean-up," will be on the agenda for the council's Monday, July 11, meeting. The Forest Grove city government owns 7.5 acres west of B Street. Officials want to use part of the land to construct part...
FOREST GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy