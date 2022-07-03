ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Matt Hancock’s blase attitude to the rise in Covid cases is alarming

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNTAY_0gTmRmzX00
Matt Hancock in Piccadilly Circus in April 2021, when he was still the health secretary.

Matt Hancock’s views show a worrying lack of understanding from a former health secretary (Yes, the number of Covid cases in the UK is rising – but that is no cause for alarm, 30 June). He misleadingly claims that removing restrictions in the UK in February did not lead to a surge in cases, hospitalisations and deaths. Although, thankfully, vaccines have drastically reduced the number of deaths seen in 2020-21, the UK nevertheless experienced a significant wave of cases and hospitalisations in March-April 2022. The problem is the sustained pressure this puts on an already overstretched NHS.

“There are some saying that the pandemic is not yet over,” says Hancock. Indeed, the World Health Organization and most credible scientists agree that it is not over. By suggesting that calls for restrictions are scaremongering, Hancock misses the point. Yes, public health policy shouldn’t need to be alarming, but it should include measures to protect the public and help reduce transmission, such as free Covid testing, better sick pay, better ventilation in schools and workplaces, and the reintroduction of masks in medical settings.

Dr Simon Williams

Swansea University

Matt Hancock is right to applaud the tremendous effort involved in getting so many of us vaccinated. However, to compare Covid to flu is wrong. The impact of Covid is felt not only in those who have been seriously ill or bereaved, but also by those of us who are chronically ill or caring for someone with long Covid. To suggest that we are now in a position where Covid is no longer a threat is insulting to the millions of people whose lives continue to be utterly devastated by this disease.

Verity Gibson

Southsea, Portsmouth

It is disingenuous to assert that we can rely on antibodies and vaccines to control the virus. As a triple-vaccinated teacher who caught Covid in March, I have been unable to return to work yet due to long Covid. I, and many others working around me, caught Covid within four months of our third vaccine dose. Nobody wants more lockdowns, but ignoring a virus that can and does evade immunity is more likely to lead us there. Instead, we could have an alert system, as they do in places such as New York, which triggers preventive action such as mask wearing and testing when community transmission increases; we could improve indoor ventilation in public spaces, as in Belgium. Under this government, we are sleepwalking into yet another wave of illness.

Name and address supplied

Masks, tests, isolation if sick and sick pay are not restrictions – they are mitigations that protect the population from disease. This false dichotomy of “nothing or lockdown” needs to stop. There is a wealth of protective measures in between (as well as vaccination) that a responsible government would be encouraging people to employ. Instead, vulnerable people are left still shielding and everyone else is expected to accept repeated Covid infection as a part of life.

Jude Geddes

Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex

I agree with Matt Hancock that vaccines are the way forward. Maybe he has inside knowledge on health department planning? Can he tell me where I can get the yearly vaccine he recommends? The government has not invited me to book one yet. Am I missing something?

Dr Jon Scales

Wivenhoe, Essex

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Covid warning as more times people get reinfected ‘more likely it is they get unlucky’ and develop long Covid

The more times a person becomes infected with coronavirus, the more susceptible they are to being “unlucky” and developing long Covid, a global health official has said.David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News on Monday: “The more times you get it, the more likely you are to be unlucky and end up with long Covid — which is the thing that none of us want because it can be so serious.”“It can knock people off their stride for several months,” he added.The NHS describes long Covid as the lasting symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Daily Fort Worth

38-year-old woman vaccinated against Covid-19, who developed a deep vein thrombosis weeks after getting vaccinated, died due to complications caused by the vaccine, coroner says

In the last two weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been declining globally and per the NY Times Covid-19 tracker, the 14-day daily average number of cases on Saturday reached 493,855 which is 17% decline. Health experts continue to advise that the best weapon against the deadly virus remains the Covid-19 vaccine, which provides a decent protection against the virus for months after the last dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Pandemic Could End By 2024: Yale Study

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely transition to endemic status and no longer become a global problem in two years, according to a new study from Yale. By conducting an experiment on rats that are just as susceptible to coronaviruses as humans, scientists mapped out the potential trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Nhs#Swansea University
foodsafetynews.com

Officials warn of increase in E. coli infections

A rise in Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infections has prompted a warning by health officials in the Czech Republic. The National Institute of Public Health (SZU) reported that in the first six months of this year 25 cases have been recorded and 15 of them occurred in the past two months.
AGRICULTURE
CBS San Francisco

Study: Covid reinfection can cause lasting health problems

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A study reveals the dangers of Covid reinfection is shedding light on the long-term effects of the virus. As cases rise with the new BA.5 subvariant, the study suggests Covid is really not like a cold or flu and can cause lasting health problems.Lois Tucker has never tested positive for Covid."I don't see any reason to court that," she said. 'I'm not interested in going through that. Aging is difficult enough."Tucker feels fortunate, I especially since she's seen what her brother has gone through. He has long Covid and suffers from shortness of breath and brain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ars Technica

COVID was the leading cause of death in Americans aged 45-54 in 2021

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Americans between March 2020 and October 2021, accounting for one in every eight deaths. In that time frame, COVID-19 ranked in the top five causes of death for every age group of people older than 15 years. Between January and October 2021, the pandemic disease was the leading cause of death among people 45 to 54 years old.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Some pre-existing mutant strains of virus causing COVID may resist Paxlovid

An analysis of SARS-CoV-2 variants sequenced in a scientific database GISAID has found some mutant strains of the virus could resist the COVID-19 medication Paxlovid. Researchers from Rutgers, the University of South Florida and Catholic University of America, whose work has yet to undergo peer review, identified 66 prevalent Mpro mutations located at the nirmatrelvir binding site, where Paxlovid attaches itself to the virus.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka’s crisis rings alarm for other troubled economies

BANGKOK (AP) — Sri Lanka is desperate for help with weathering its worst crisis in recent memory. Its schools are closed for lack of fuel to get kids and teachers to classrooms. Its effort to arrange a bailout from the International Monetary Fund has been hindered by the severity of its financial crisis, its prime minister says.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Importance score of SARS-CoV-2 genome predicts the death risk of COVID-19

The death risk of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 seems strikingly decreased due to extensive vaccination and attenuated pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 variants [1,2,3], however, we still face big challenges in monitoring the long term trend and warning the death risk of COVID-19 because the epidemiological situation is continuously evolving as the pandemic has entered the third year [4]. We previously presented efficient algorithms [5, 6] to quantify the importance score of both coding RNA molecules (mRNAs) and noncoding RNA molecules (long noncoding RNAs and microRNAs) based on sequences. Given that SARS-CoV-2 is a single-stranded positive-sense RNA virus, here we used the GIC (Gene Importance Calculator) algorithm to compute the importance score (GIC score) of 1,019,300 SARS-CoV-2 complete genome RNA sequences collected between December 2019 and now (May 2022) from the NCBI SARS-CoV-2 database (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sars-cov-2/). The GIC algorithm was trained with a logistic regression model based on nucleotide triplet features and secondary structure info derived from RNA sequences to evaluate the importance of RNAs. Subsequently, to quantify the death risk of COVID-19, we obtained the reported counts of cases and deaths from WHO Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard (https://covid19.who.int/info). And then we estimated the monthly death risk by calculating the death-to-case ratio for every month. For exploring the association between genome RNA sequences of SARS-CoV-2 strains and their death risk, we calculated the correlation of GIC score of virus RNA sequences and death risk of COVID-19 with Spearman's correlation analysis. Interestingly, we found that the monthly death risk of COVID-19 is highly related with the importance score of the genome RNA sequences of SARS-CoV-2 strains (Fig. 1). Moreover, February 2021 shows to be an inflection point for their relation. Before February 2021, the death risk of COVID-19 has highly negative correlation with the GIC score (Rho"‰="‰âˆ’0.86, p-value = 8.20Eâˆ’5; the left part of the dotted line in Fig. 1a), whereas their relation clearly turns into positive correlation (Rho = 0.75, p-value = 1.18Eâˆ’3; the right part of the dotted line in Fig. 1a) and the death risk decreased obviously after February 2021. Strikingly, we revealed that it is just before February 2021 the number of countries beginning with the first vaccine increased sharply (44 countries on December, 2020 and 34 countries on January, 2021) according to the WHO data (Fig. 1b), suggesting that vaccination generated a great effect on both the genome and the severity of the virus. Meanwhile, the number of types of SARS-CoV-2 lineages and sublineages significantly decreased after the prevalence of vaccination, that is, since January 2021 (Fig. 1c), while virus still could evolve into new variants and produce further threat to public health, like Omicron variant (BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, and BA.4). The above findings suggest that the virus would produce serious effects on health again once current vaccines fail to protect against new variants in the future. Finally, we developed an online tool CoVIS (https://www.cuilab.cn/cov2) for timely calculating GIC score and thus monitoring the tendency of death risk of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

343K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy