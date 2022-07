TEMPE, Ariz. — Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday after they sustained gunshot wounds near Baseline Road and 48th Street, police say. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at about 11:40 a.m. and discovered the two injured victims, Tempe police said. One of them appears to have sustained a life-threatening injury and the other sustained more minor injuries.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO