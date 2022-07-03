NW scientists discover class of ‘smoke taint’ compounds affecting wine flavor

Grape growers in wine-producing counties of California may encounter a major concern in the next five years from invasive insects that kills grapevines and common crops. The Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), an invasive fly that destroys fruit trees and other crops, may reach the wine regions of California by 2027 for the first time, phys.org reports. Researchers from North Carolina State University found the new analysis using computer simulation tool that can predict the timing of the spread of the invasive species, Lycorma delicatula, across the United States. Findings published in Communications Biology predict a high probability of the spread to North Carolina by 2027, and high probability of first reaching the grape-producing counties of California by 2033.

