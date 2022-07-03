NW scientists discover class of ‘smoke taint’ compounds affecting wine flavor

Soils are impacted globally by several anthropogenic factors, including chemical pollutants. Among those, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are of concern due to their high environmental persistence, which are therefore also called "forever chemicals" in public discourse. However, their effects on soil structure and function have been largely ignored. A recent study by Dr. Baile Xu and his colleagues at Freie Universität Berlin showed that PFAS impact microbially-driven processes in soil, including soil respiration, litter decomposition, and soil structure, as well as soil pH. These findings of significance in the fields of Soil Science, Environmental Science, Ecology, and Global Changes were released in Soil Ecology Letters.
