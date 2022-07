Uphold, a crypto trading platform that is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is calling a bottom in the crypto markets. Since the beginning of 2022, digital assets have tumbled in value. At one point in 2021, crypto hovered around $3 trillion in aggregate value. Today, crypto is around $880 billion in total value, Bitcoin is trading under $20,000 and Ethereum around $1000. The losses have been spectacular, causing fears of crypto contagion and compelling some firms to halt trading.

