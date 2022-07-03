ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delays, cancellations plague travelers over Fourth of July weekend

Ttravelers are facing delays and cancellations amid the traditionally busy Fourth of July travel weekend. Driving the news: More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled so far this weekend within, into or out...

tripsavvy.com

These US Airports Are the Worst For Summer Flight Delays

This summer, the hottest accessory in travel is patience. With flight delays and cancellations wreaking havoc in the skies, all travel schedules are subject to change, and that recommended two hour arrival time before your domestic flight may no longer cut it. So what's a traveler to do? Thanks to...
tripsavvy.com

You Can No Longer Travel With an Expired US Passport

As of July 1, 2022, the State Department has overturned a pandemic-era rule that temporarily allowed U.S. travelers to return home from overseas with an expired passport. "If your passport has expired, please contact your nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate to apply for a U.S. passport," the State Department wrote on its website.
Daily Mail

More than 280 flights are cancelled and 2,751 are delayed as 'Airmageddon' continues into the busiest July Fourth weekend since the pandemic

Travel chaos continued on Sunday with more than 280 flights cancelled and 2,751 delayed by the afternoon during the busiest Independence Day weekend since the pandemic began. United Airlines has cancelled 53 flights and delayed 183 so far this morning. Delta has cancelled 39 flights and delayed 283, and American Airlines has cancelled 26 and delayed 391.
CBS San Francisco

July 4th holiday weekend kicks off hellish summer for some air travelers

SFO -- The July 4th holiday weekend is off to a rough start for many people choosing to fly. The summer travel season is packed with unprecedented challenges for thousands of travelers. With just 15 cancellations in the last 24 hours, SFO is faring better than many major airports in the us and abroad. Still, the crowds are here, and so are headaches and disruptions. Getting home to Humboldt County for the Childs family has been anything but smooth. "We spent 45-50 minutes on the tarmac because our gate had other planes in it, so and then we got to the customs line...
marketplace.org

As prices rise, Americans’ travel plans are coming back to Earth

Almost 48 million people traveled 50 miles or more this Independence Day weekend, according to AAA. That’s roughly 1 in 7 Americans. The numbers have been ticking up at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, and they’re getting pretty close to pre-pandemic levels. But the cost of travel is —...
The Independent

Flight cancellations ease slightly as July 4 weekend ends

Travelers flying home from July Fourth getaways faced flight delays Monday, but airlines were canceling fewer flights than in the days leading up to the holiday weekend. Since holiday weekend travel picked up on Thursday, airlines have canceled more than 2,200 U.S. flights, and another 25,000 were delayed. Airports were...
TMZ.com

Time to Book Plane Tickets For Cheap

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. In case you haven't noticed, prices are going up — everywhere. That includes plane tickets, and if you planned on taking a last-minute getaway this summer, you may not like what you see when you browse ticket prices.
CBS Minnesota

What's ahead for travelers during July 4 "airmageddon"

As the U.S. prepares for what some in the industry are calling "airmageddon," travelers are bracing for a possible meltdown at airlines, airports and security and customs checkpoints, not to mention hotels and hotel services.AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans will take a road trip by car of 50 miles or more.But the real crunch: 3.5 million people are expected to fly this holiday weekend. Airfares cost, on average, 14% more, and in some markets have quadrupled. And hotel rates are up a whopping 23% since 2021.And all this is happening as the major airline and travel stakeholders spar over...
NBC News

Passengers stranded amid holiday travel chaos

Americans are scrambling to make it to their destinations this 4th of July. Across the nation, the TSA screened over 4.6 million people during the holiday weekend, but staffing shortages and a technical glitches led to tens of thousands of delays and cancellations. Drivers are seeing their own challenges. Soaring gas prices continue to skyrocket as some states imposed a new gas tax.July 3, 2022.
US News and World Report

Holiday-Travel Chaos: Airlines Brace for Huge Weekend Crowds

The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. Travelers across the United States experienced hundreds of canceled flights and a few thousand delays on Friday, much as they did earlier this week. Patricia Carreno arrived...
AOL Corp

Nearly 9 million passengers traveled through U.S. airports over holiday weekend

About 8.8 million passengers took to the skies over the holiday weekend, braving delays, cancellations — and higher airfares. The latest data from the Transportation Security Administration show that from Friday to Monday, the number of passengers screened at official security checkpoints fell just short of 2019 levels — although the figure Friday did surpass pre-pandemic levels, as did the total for Thursday.
Axios

July 4 weekend travel numbers rival 2019

American travelers didn't let flight delays or cancellations stop them from flying over July 4 weekend. Driving the news: New data from the Transportation Security Administration show that close to 9 million people traveled over the Fourth of July weekend, rivaling numbers from 2019. In fact, TSA numbers show that...
