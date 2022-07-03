Delays, cancellations plague travelers over Fourth of July weekend

As the U.S. prepares for what some in the industry are calling "airmageddon," travelers are bracing for a possible meltdown at airlines, airports and security and customs checkpoints, not to mention hotels and hotel services.AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans will take a road trip by car of 50 miles or more.But the real crunch: 3.5 million people are expected to fly this holiday weekend. Airfares cost, on average, 14% more, and in some markets have quadrupled. And hotel rates are up a whopping 23% since 2021.And all this is happening as the major airline and travel stakeholders spar over...
