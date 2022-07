The Grammys don’t exactly have the best reputation when it comes to Hip Hop, but one of the Recording Academy’s biggest blunders came in 2004 when they overlooked 50 Cent for Best New Artist. The G-Unit rapper lost out to rock band Evanescene, despite dropping the biggest-selling album of 2003 with Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and emerging as one of the hottest acts in not only Hip Hop, but music as a whole.

