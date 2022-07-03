Charles Hoskinson: Cardano Is Open for Business

Deezer had a rocky first day as a publicly traded company on Tuesday (July 5) as its share price fell as much as 35.1% and finished the day down 29.4% to 6.00 euros. Taking advantage of broad investor interest in music and the soaring music streaming market, the 14-year-old French music streaming company listed on the Euronext Paris exchange with the DEEZR ticket after merger with I2PO, a special purpose acquisition corporation that raised 275 million euros ($282 million) in a 2021 initial public offering. It shelved its first attempt at going public in 2015 after market conditions deteriorated. The timing is better to go public in 2022, however. SPACs have given companies an additional route to stock markets and the global music market has rebounded after a 15-year contraction.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO