ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

76ers Actively Pursuing Trade of Rockets Eric Gordon

By Matt Galatzan
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gPpK_0gTmQ4T900

Could the Rockets veteran be reunited with Daryl Morey in Philadelphia?

The Houston Rockets are amidst a major rebuild and actively pursuing ways to improve their future.

Over the last month, they have made major headway in that area, moving Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, and adding three substantial talents to their young core through last month's NBA Draft.

The Rockets also recently agreed to a buyout of veteran point guard John Wall, who recently agreed to a two-year deal with the Clippers .

Now, it appears as though the next piece of the puzzle to move, could be longtime Houston guard Eric Gordon, with the Rockets and 76ers reported to be in 'active' for the veteran shooter.

The team is reportedly searching for either draft capital or a young player in return for Gordon, who is entering the third year of a four-year $75 million deal. Gordon is set to make $19.6 million in 2022-23 and $20.9 million in 2023-24.

Gordon began his career with the Rockets in 2016 when he signed with the franchise in July. After five modest seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Gordon instantly revamped his career with the Rockets.

He excelled in his role emerging as Houston's Sixth Man, where he averaged 16.2 points in 75 games during the 2016-17 season. Gordon helped the Rockets win 55 games, which awarded him Sixth Man of the year honors in his first season.

Over the next five years, Gordon played several different roles in Houston. But his most significant role over the previous two seasons came by providing the Rockets with a veteran leader during the premature stages of the franchise's rebuild.

Gordon appeared in 332 games for the Rockets averaging 16.1 points shooting 41.9 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from behind the arc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Sign NBA Champion

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal. Charania: "Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Ibaka is 32-years-old, and has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Devin Booker Makes Huge Decision About His Future With The Phoenix Suns

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Devin Booker has agreed to a new contact with the Phoenix Suns. Wojnarowski: "Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agents Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal begins in 2024-2025 and brings Booker’s total contract value to six years and $295M."
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Eric Gordon
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets’ Asking Price for Kevin Durant Revealed

For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Houston Rockets#The Dallas Mavericks#The New Orleans Pelicans
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat Linked With Houston Rockets Guard Dennis Schroder

The Miami Heat’s offseason continues to generate rumors as they are now being linked to several free agents. The latest target could be Houston Rockets guard Dennis Schroder. According to Bleacher Report, the Heat are considering the possibility. Schroder is coming off a 15-game stint with the Houston Rockets...
MIAMI, FL
Audacy

Ben Simmons deactivates Instagram page amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

There is yet another turn in the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, this one now involving Ben Simmons. The All-Star point guard has deactivated his Instagram account over the Fourth of July weekend amid reports that Kevin Durant has requested a trade. Simmons, 25, has yet to play a game...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Land Ben Simmons In Proposed Trade

The Brooklyn Nets could start next season with 3 All-Stars, or they could start it with none. It's hard to tell what the future holds for the franchise at the moment. While Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have seen a lot of rumors about potential trades, it begs the question if Ben Simmons will be kept or traded should the Nets decide on a full rebuild.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
243
Followers
211
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy