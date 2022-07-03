One person escaped from a Townhouse fire in Catonsville

An overturned car. A fire on a sinking boat. Dozens of apartments ablaze. These are just some of the 800 calls that Baltimore's bravest responded to on the Fourth of July. At the intersection of Gold Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, a motor vehicle crash led to a partial building collapse, officials said.
BALTIMORE — A car was set on fire in East Baltimore on July 4. It happened around 9:20pm in the 700 block of E. 20th Street. A neighbor provided this video to WMAR-2 showing the car engulfed before firefighters extinguish the flames. According to our own Dave Detling, no...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenage boy was shot in West Baltimore Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Dolphin Street to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene at about 4:30 p.m., police located a 16-year-old boy, shot in the leg. He was...
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Ellicott City in which a man died. County police said an SUV was traveling on the ramp from U.S. Route 29 north to eastbound Interstate 70 around 4:42 a.m. Wednesday when it struck a sign pole. Police...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire broke out inside a residential Harford County home Monday afternoon. According to fire officials, at about 3 p.m., the owner of the home arrived at their two story townhouse and discovered smoke inside a second-floor bedroom. Upon discovering the fire the owner closed the...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported in and around the Nottingham area. At midnight on Saturday, June 25, an individual broke into a shed in the unit block of Rosedale Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole one item. At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, an individual gained entry to a residence in the 3500-block of …
The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating whether July 4 fireworks were the cause of a fire that destroyed an Abingdon shed and damaged two other sheds. Firefighters responded to the fire at 11:24 p.m. in Harford County, on Maple Wreath Court. The Fire Marshal's office said this morning:. The...
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A deadly fiery crash Wednesday morning in Ellicott City. It happened around 4:45am on Route 29 near the I-70 east ramp. Police said a driver in a Nissan Rouge lost control and struck a pole causing the vehicle to catch fire. Upon impact, the car...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run boating crash on Sunday on the Magothy River, police said Tuesday.
Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded at 10 p.m. to the river in Anne Arundel County for the crash.
Investigators believe a white center console vessel, about 25-feet-long, struck a Wellcraft boat at the Magothy River 6-knot entrance channel, and after hitting the boat, the white boat’s operator fled the scene.
Both occupants of the boat struck, a man and woman, were injured in the crash, police said. The woman, identified as Laura Slattery, of Pasadena, died of her injuries.
Police are still looking for the striking vessel. Anyone with information on the boat or the people operating it are asked to call Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.
Baltimore firefighters were on scene of a sink hole Monday afternoon. According to officials, the sink hole was found in the 700 block of East North Avenue. A building inspector was called to the scene to assess homes in the surrounding area for damage. No injuries were reported and BGE...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine families were displaced after crews demolished three homes Tuesday near a sinkhole in East Baltimore.
The large sinkhole opened up at some point Monday on a sidewalk along the 700 block of North Avenue, prompting authorities to block off part of the roadway.
Crews declared the area unsafe Tuesday, shutting down traffic on North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue.
By Tuesday evening, demolition efforts were underway on three nearby homes, forcing nine families to find somewhere else to stay.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said there are detours in place, with westbound traffic being rerouted at Homewood Avenue...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old gun violence victim died following his injuries sustained earlier this month. According to police, Terrontae Stancil was critically injured on July 2, 2022 in the 600 block of Mosher Street. Stancil was hospitalized but died a day later on July 3 just before 5...
ABINGDON, Md. — A juvenile was stabbed Monday afternoon in the area of the Abingdon Walmart. The Harford County Sheriff's Office told 11 News deputies have a person in custody and that the victim is a juvenile. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — It's been a long time, but RFK Stadium is once again the hottest place in Washington, D.C. D.C. Fire and EMS crews responded to the multi-use facility and former home of the Washington Nationals and Washington Commanders after they say several fires broke out in the stadium.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified four recent homicide victims, including a man shot in 2016 who died from his injuries in June. Police say 19-year-old Eddie Palmer was shot on April 25, 2016, in the 400 block of South Gilmor Street. Police say Palmer died from his injuries on June 23, 2022.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to 11 shootings that killed four people and injured nine others over the Independence Day weekend, according to authorities.
Additionally, there were 36 robberies between July 1 and July 4, police said.
During that same time period, officers arrested 90 people for various crimes, according to authorities.
Those crimes included two attempted murders, five robberies, 11 handgun violations, and 54 aggravated assaults, police said.
Officers also served at least one attempted murder warrant, at least one robbery warrant, and five handgun warrants, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about a crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman has died after a boating hit-and-run Sunday night on the Magothy River, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police. NRP said a white center console vessel that's about 25 feet long struck a wellcraft boat around 10 p.m. Sunday in Anne Arundel County. The vessel's operator fled and was last seen entering Deep Creek, Cape St. Claire.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least 10 people were shot and there have been several homicides since the start of July. Specifically, over the holiday weekend there were nearly a dozen shooting incidents including the shooting of a Royal Farms employee, a triple shooting in east Baltimore and a shooting involving a 14-year-old.
