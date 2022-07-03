ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

One person escaped from a Townhouse fire in Catonsville

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Fire is working to put out...

foxbaltimore.com

Wbaltv.com

1 dead in fiery crash on I-70 on-ramp in Howard County

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Ellicott City in which a man died. County police said an SUV was traveling on the ramp from U.S. Route 29 north to eastbound Interstate 70 around 4:42 a.m. Wednesday when it struck a sign pole. Police...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Owner returns home and discovers fire inside second-floor bedroom

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire broke out inside a residential Harford County home Monday afternoon. According to fire officials, at about 3 p.m., the owner of the home arrived at their two story townhouse and discovered smoke inside a second-floor bedroom. Upon discovering the fire the owner closed the...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating three local burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported in and around the Nottingham area. At midnight on Saturday, June 25, an individual broke into a shed in the unit block of Rosedale Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole one item. At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, an individual gained entry to a residence in the 3500-block of … Continue reading "Police investigating three local burglaries" The post Police investigating three local burglaries appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pasadena Woman, 63, Dies After Hit-And-Run Boating Crash On Magothy River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run boating crash on Sunday on the Magothy River, police said Tuesday. Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded at 10 p.m. to the river in Anne Arundel County for the crash. Investigators believe a white center console vessel, about 25-feet-long, struck a Wellcraft boat at the Magothy River 6-knot entrance channel, and after hitting the boat, the white boat’s operator fled the scene. Both occupants of the boat struck, a man and woman, were injured in the crash, police said. The woman, identified as Laura Slattery, of Pasadena, died of her injuries. Police are still looking for the striking vessel. Anyone with information on the boat or the people operating it are asked to call Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Large sink hole discovered outside North Baltimore home

Baltimore firefighters were on scene of a sink hole Monday afternoon. According to officials, the sink hole was found in the 700 block of East North Avenue. A building inspector was called to the scene to assess homes in the surrounding area for damage. No injuries were reported and BGE...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 Families Displaced, 3 Homes Demolished After Sinkhole Opens Up In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine families were displaced after crews demolished three homes Tuesday near a sinkhole in East Baltimore. The large sinkhole opened up at some point Monday on a sidewalk along the 700 block of North Avenue, prompting authorities to block off part of the roadway. Crews declared the area unsafe Tuesday, shutting down traffic on North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue. By Tuesday evening, demolition efforts were underway on three nearby homes, forcing nine families to find somewhere else to stay. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said there are detours in place, with westbound traffic being rerouted at Homewood Avenue...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old hospitalized shooting victim pronounced dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old gun violence victim died following his injuries sustained earlier this month. According to police, Terrontae Stancil was critically injured on July 2, 2022 in the 600 block of Mosher Street. Stancil was hospitalized but died a day later on July 3 just before 5...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

SEE IT: Crews battle 'several fires' at RFK Stadium in DC

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — It's been a long time, but RFK Stadium is once again the hottest place in Washington, D.C. D.C. Fire and EMS crews responded to the multi-use facility and former home of the Washington Nationals and Washington Commanders after they say several fires broke out in the stadium.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in 2016 dies from injuries last month; now considered homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified four recent homicide victims, including a man shot in 2016 who died from his injuries in June. Police say 19-year-old Eddie Palmer was shot on April 25, 2016, in the 400 block of South Gilmor Street. Police say Palmer died from his injuries on June 23, 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 Killed, 9 Wounded In 11 Baltimore Shootings Over Independence Day Weekend, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to 11 shootings that killed four people and injured nine others over the Independence Day weekend, according to authorities. Additionally, there were 36 robberies between July 1 and July 4, police said. During that same time period, officers arrested 90 people for various crimes, according to authorities. Those crimes included two attempted murders, five robberies, 11 handgun violations, and 54 aggravated assaults, police said. Officers also served at least one attempted murder warrant, at least one robbery warrant, and five handgun warrants, according to authorities. Anyone with information about a crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police search for boat in fatal hit-and-run on Magothy River

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman has died after a boating hit-and-run Sunday night on the Magothy River, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police. NRP said a white center console vessel that's about 25 feet long struck a wellcraft boat around 10 p.m. Sunday in Anne Arundel County. The vessel's operator fled and was last seen entering Deep Creek, Cape St. Claire.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

July off to violent start with 10 shot and several homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least 10 people were shot and there have been several homicides since the start of July. Specifically, over the holiday weekend there were nearly a dozen shooting incidents including the shooting of a Royal Farms employee, a triple shooting in east Baltimore and a shooting involving a 14-year-old.
BALTIMORE, MD

