Atlanta's Spencer Strider made wild MLB history with this effortless 102.4 mph fastball

Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher Spencer Strider had himself a day against the Reds on Saturday – he struck out 11 hitters in just six innings of work and got the win to improve to 4-2 on the season.

He also hit triple digits in mph on 14 pitches, which is just ridiculous. I don’t know how MLB hitters are able to catch up with all the wild pitching that is going on these days and I’m thankful that I’ll never have to step inside the batters box and face any of these professional pitchers.

One of those fastballs by Strider broke a MLB record:

He made that look way too easy. I also have to give Reds second baseman Jonathan India some credit for getting his bat on that ball. Amazing all around.

