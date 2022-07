Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was heckled with shouts of “When will you stop the war“ and “Why don’t you stop the war“ at a G20 meeting on Friday.Host Indonesia has urged the global gathering to help end the conflict in Ukraine, but Mr Lavrov used the summit to dismiss what he cast as the west’s “frenzied” criticism of the war.“Aggressors’, ‘invaders’, ‘occupiers’ - we heard a lot of things today,” Mr Lavrov told reporters. Russian state television said an attempt to boycott Russia at the G20 had failed and offended Indonesia.Meanwhile, the British defence ministry has claimed that Russian fighters in Ukraine’s east are taking a brief pause to replenish before launching a fresh offensive...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO