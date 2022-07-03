ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Scarbro man charged with Grand Larceny

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ub2bT_0gTmP82G00

PAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Scarbro man faces felony charges related to a stolen vehicle complaint in Fayette County.

According to reports from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a June 14, 2022 stolen vehicle complaint saw deputies dispatched to the town of Page.

Upon speaking with the owner of the vehicle in question, authorities learned that two individuals had been paid by the owner to clean out her vehicle.

Upon returning to the vehicle’s location upon arranging to have it cleaned, the owner found the vehicle missing, and assumed it had been taken to be washed.

The vehicle remained missing the following day, when the owner received a text message requesting $1,000 for the vehicle’s return and threatening to alter the VIN should the amount not be paid.

Nicolas D. Plum, 22 of Scarbro, now faces felony charges of Grand Larceny, and was arrested Saturday, July 2, 2022. Plum was transported to Southern Regional Jail following his arrest to await court proceedings.

Comments / 1

Related
Hinton News

Virginia man arrested in Summers County

Hinton WV (Hinton News) A Virginia man was arrested in Summers County on Friday, July 1. The individual, George Everett Treadway Jr., is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and transport of a controlled substance into the state. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic altercation. The responding officer received advisement that Treadway had left the scene in his vehicle. Before reaching the residence, the officer spotted Treadway and performed a traffic stop. The officer notes that he could smell the distinct scent of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Roads are opened after police chase and shootout

UPDATE (July 6, 2022, 1:57 p.m.) — According to our crews on the scene, all roads are opened and the scene is now cleared. UPDATE (July 6, 2022, 11:37 a.m.) — Following a street closure between Crossroads Mall and Route 19 in Bradley a chase began in Raleigh County, proceeded to Fayette County, and finally […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Rainelle man arrested for solicitation of a minor

RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Rainelle man faces charges in relation to a June incident in which attempts at solicitation were made to what was believed to be a minor. According to reports from Chief Stevens of the Rainelle Police Department, Adam Wynes solicited what he believed to be a 15 year old girl on June 18, 2022.
RAINELLE, WV
wfxrtv.com

Giles County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen excavator

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in locating a mini excavator that was stolen from the Ripplemead Bridge outside Pearisburg. The sheriff’s office says the excavator is a Case CX37C and was stolen between the dates of July...
GILES COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Larceny#Scarbro#Vin
Lootpress

Fayette County K-9 retires

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Yesterday, July 5th Fayette County deputies congratulated K9 Arras on his retirement after almost seven years of dedicated service to the citizens of Fayette County. Arras began his career in November 2015 with his partner, then Sargent Nick Mooney. Since obtaining certification from the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Traffic checkpoint to be held in Dunbar

DUNBAR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced by the Dunbar Police Department that a traffic checkpoint will be held next week. The scheduled traffic stop will be held at Dunbar Avenue, specifically the 3900 block, on the evening of Friday, July 15. The stop, which will be conducted as...
DUNBAR, WV
wchstv.com

State Police: Person shot by police in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a person has been shot by police in Raleigh County. The incident occurred in the Beckley area near Route 19 and the Crossroads Mall, State Police said Wednesday. The condition of the person who was shot was not immediately...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dunbar PD to conduct DUI checkpoint

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—The Dunbar Police Department announced that they will conduct a DUI checkpoint in mid-July. The checkpoint will take place between 6:00 p.m. and midnight on July 15. It will be located at the 3900 block of Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar, West Virginia. This checkpoint is part of...
DUNBAR, WV
wchstv.com

Two bodies found in abandoned home in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said Charleston police are investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home. Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said the deaths don’t appear to be suspicious and could be the result of a possible overdose. Metro 911 said the incident...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mother charged with child neglect out of Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after refusing to get her child medical attention which puts the child at risk of severe bodily injury or death. According to detectives, a Princeton officer responded to Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Room, where an ER physician advised...
PRINCETON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 bodies found in abandoned Charleston home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are at the scene investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home on Tuesday morning. The home is located on Huron Terrace in Charleston. There is no word yet on how long the people had been deceased in the home, and their identities have not yet been determined. This […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

No injuries reported in South Charleston house fire

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Fire crews battled an early morning house fire in South Charleston on Wednesday. It happened at a home on MacCorkle Avenue just before 5:00 A.M. According to South Charleston police, the home was not occupied and no injuries were reported.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Charleston structure fire contained in the AM hours

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Fire Department was notified of a structure fire on Washington Street West in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Reports from the Charleston Fire Department indicated that a Charleston Police Officer patrolling the Washington Street area observed smoke from the fire prior to alarm systems having been activated by the fire itself.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eric Dale Mills, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents and statements...
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy