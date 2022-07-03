Scarbro man charged with Grand Larceny

PAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Scarbro man faces felony charges related to a stolen vehicle complaint in Fayette County.

According to reports from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a June 14, 2022 stolen vehicle complaint saw deputies dispatched to the town of Page.

Upon speaking with the owner of the vehicle in question, authorities learned that two individuals had been paid by the owner to clean out her vehicle.

Upon returning to the vehicle’s location upon arranging to have it cleaned, the owner found the vehicle missing, and assumed it had been taken to be washed.

The vehicle remained missing the following day, when the owner received a text message requesting $1,000 for the vehicle’s return and threatening to alter the VIN should the amount not be paid.

Nicolas D. Plum, 22 of Scarbro, now faces felony charges of Grand Larceny, and was arrested Saturday, July 2, 2022. Plum was transported to Southern Regional Jail following his arrest to await court proceedings.