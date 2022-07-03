ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Everything 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong said on Friday's Autzen Audibles podcast

By Erik Skopil
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong joined the Autzen Audibles podcast for a for an 18-minute episode of the Autzen Audibles podcast. Wiltfong offered his insights into where Oregon stacks up for several top national targets, how he perceives Oregon's coaching staff on the trail and how realignment may...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Top247 DB Caleb Presley commits to Oregon

Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley is headed to Oregon. Presley announced his decision just moments ago on CBS Sports HQ. "I picked Oregon because it was the perfect fit for me and my family," said Presley. "It's close enough to home, but far away enough from distraction. I also believe in coach (Dan) Lanning and the rest of the defensive staff.
SEATTLE, WA
oregontoday.net

Les Schwab Bowl, July 5

Team Columbia downed Team Willamette 28-9 at the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl played Saturday, July 2, at Linfield College’s Maxwell Field in McMinnville. The annual contest features chosen players mostly from the 5A & 6A ranks of Oregon’s high schools.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Carly Holmes injured in Sprint Car accident in Oregon

Sprint Car driver Carly Holmes was injured on Monday night during a race at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her brother Tanner gave an update on her condition on Facebook. Tanner has not provided a new update at the time of the publication. “Thank you to everyone that...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Country Fair to return for 2022

VENETA, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon Country Fair will be held near Veneta with a few changes to adjust to the post-pandemic world. The annual Oregon Country Fair is billed as a celebration of art, music, earth and family. This year will be the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VENETA, OR
klcc.org

Government-to-government deal on managing wildlife and natural resources announced between Coquille Tribe, State of Oregon

In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

OSU To Study Impacts Of Klamath Dam Removal

CORVALLIS, OR -- Oregon State University begins a unique partnership this month, joining a Klamath-area tribe to study the impact of removing four dams. The removal of four Klamath River dams built between 1918 and 1962 is expected to be a massive undertaking. "By a number of measures, it is the largest restoration, the largest dam removal in history, globally," says OSU Water Resources Engineering Professor Desiree Tullos, who is leading the research project. She says they'll document how the system changes as it undergoes the dam removal, "The changes in water quality, water quantity - How does that impact the food web? Things like algae, the cyanobacteria - How does that translate into disease risk for salmon? Or whitewater recreationalists? Or the tribes to perform their ceremonies?"
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
#Recruiting#Recruiter#College Football#Audibles#College Sports
kezi.com

Oregon Country Fair’s return set to make a splash in Veneta

VENETA, Ore. -- The population of the small town of Veneta, west of Eugene, is roughly 5,000. That figure is expected to double or triple later this week with the return of the Oregon Country Fair. For the first time since 2019 the Oregon Country Fair will be held near...
VENETA, OR
oregontoday.net

North Umpqua wild summer steelhead count increases, July 4

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead in the North Umpqua River are up from last year’s low of 450 fish. As of June 21, 544 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam into the North Umpqua Basin. Although this is still lower than average, biologists anticipated an increase in returns as ocean conditions are improving. Biologists are closely monitoring returns and current analysis projects the 2022 run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by the end of the year. Peak return typically is late June through mid-July. “We expected an increase over last year’s run because of improving ocean conditions, and it’s nice to see that play out,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. “We’re also seeing increases in some summer steelhead runs in other systems like the Columbia Basin and think this trend will continue in the near future.” Returns less than 1,200 wild summer steelhead may trigger management actions beyond this year’s bubble closure around mainstem Umpqua River tributaries. With better returns so far, the river remains open for angling and retention of hatchery summer steelhead as per permanent regulations. As the summer heats up, biologists encourage anglers to practice hot weather angling ethics. Other recreationists are also encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
ROSEBURG, OR
kcfmradio.com

Mapleton Staple Reopens; Monkey Pox in Lane County; City Names Pitcher to top Law Enforcement Post

A cornerstone of the Mapleton business community has reopened. For years area residents and visitors could stop at the Alpha-Bit for a quick bite or to browse an eclectic and sometime funky selection of gifts and antiques. The café has reopened under new ownership and still offers the same experience. New owner Jon Noland is serving up soups, sandwiches and sweets; made fresh daily Thursdays through Monday. Noland also has the smoker going out front most days for a varying line-up of specials. The sweets are made by Noland’s mother, Orie Jenks, she owned and operated the Little Blue Hen Café at 17th street in Florence for many years.
LANE COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
ALBANY, NY
kezi.com

House in Eugene unlivable after fire, officials said

EUGENE, Ore. -- A house in Eugene is unlivable after a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to fire crews. This happened at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Maesner Street in Eugene. Fire crews said everyone made it out of the house uninjured and that the...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 36 Fatal, Lane Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

Five-vehicle pileup on Highway 38 leaves one dead, two injured

ELKTON, Ore. -- A pileup of five vehicles and two trailers killed one person and sent two to the hospital yesterday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP says that on July 5 at about 12:30 p.m. a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Highway 38 when the driver attempted to pass a motor home. Police said that as the Corolla crossed the center line it collided head-on with a westbound Jeep Cherokee. They said the driver of a red dump truck that was following the Cherokee then tried to avoid the wreck by steering into the eastbound lane and crashed through a Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Ford F150. Police say the F150 was moved into the westbound lane and ran into a blue dump truck pulling a trailer with heavy construction equipment.
ELKTON, OR
kezi.com

Follow-up search warrant uncovers more guns from illegal manufacturing operation

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A second search warrant related to an earlier one served on June 30 uncovered numerous additional guns and parts, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The LCSO reports that on July 1 a second search warrant was served at a storage unit on Pierce Parkway. The unit reportedly was being used by Andrew William Rogers, 38, the prime suspect in the case. The LCSO says they found many more firearms and firearm components in this second search, and that Rogers is believed to have been running a large-scale firearm and suppressor manufacturing operation.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
