Church bus rear-ended near Oronogo, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning just before 9:45 a.m. reports of a church bus rear-ended by an SUV on MO-96 near CR230 alerted Jasper County E911.

Oronogo Fire Dept, Oronogo Police Dept, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On the scene we are told by Tpr B.D. Vaught of Troop D, five passengers on the church bus and a driver. One might seek medical treatment, being transported by private vehicle. No one in the SUV was injured.

Both vehicles were westbound on MO-96 about 1 mile west of Oronogo city limits.

The church bus is from Crossroads Baptist Church, 17531 State Hwy 96, Carthage, Mo.

Oronogo Fire stabled the bus so the vehicles could be separated. The bus was then driven from the scene.

Cardinal Towing was summoned to tow the SUV.

