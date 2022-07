Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run driver who left a wheelchair-bound man dead in North Hollywood. The suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan southbound on Vineland Avenue at about 2:55 a.m. Sunday when he struck the man who was seated in his wheelchair “in the southbound lanes between Sherman Way and Vanowen Street,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO