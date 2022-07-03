ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt Has ‘Chosen’ Chelsea as His Next Club

By Callum Baker-Ellis
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly made a decision about his future after being linked with a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea have had a fair few centre-back targets this summer already. Sevilla's Jules Kounde is one of the names who was thought to be the Blues' number one target.

However, with the Spanish side wanting a crazy amount of money, Todd Boehly seems to have changed his mind on what defender to get.

The main transfer target for Chelsea now seems to be Juventus' De Ligt. Recently, there were even reports that Thomas Tuchel's side have already made an official approach to the Italian side for the Dutch centre-back.

Now, Italian site La Repubblica , via Blue_Footy , has claimed that De Ligt has chosen to play in the Premier League with Chelsea next season.

The report also states that the Blues have already made an official bid for the Dutchman that Juve turned down.

However, the Italian side are expecting a new proposal from Boehly in the next few hours.

This deal seems like a full-blown conclusion now. Saying that, Raphinha was also very close and we know how that transfer story is playing out.

Hopefully Chelsea's new owner can get this deal done as soon as possible so De Ligt can join Tuchel and his new teammates for the pre-season tour.

