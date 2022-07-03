ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Dylan Groenewegen lays ghosts of 2020 with Tour de France stage win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyf4i_0gTmNUcp00
Sport

A day after Fabio Jakobsen it was the turn of Dylan Groenewegen to complete his own comeback from their horror crash two years ago as he won stage three of the Tour de France in Sondeborg, Denmark.

Groenewegen narrowly beat yellow jersey wearer Wout Van Aert, Jasper Philipsen and Peter Sagan as the 182-kilometre stage from Vejle – the last of this Danish Grand Depart – was decided by mere millimetres.

Groenewegen rode the wheels and came around first Sagan and then Van Aert to claim his fifth career Tour stage win and first since 2019.

For much of the last two years, Groenewegen has dealt with the aftermath of the high-speed crash at the Tour of Poland that left Saturday’s stage winner Jakobsen with life-threatening injuries.

Groenewegen shouldered much of the blame for an incident in which the design of the course was certainly culpable, facing death threats and being given a nine-month ban by world governing body the UCI.

The 29-year-old, who broke a collarbone in the crash, did not face anything like the physical recovery Jakobsen did but has spoken of the mental scars that were left behind, and there was an emotional reaction after this win.

“It was a long way (back),” the Bike Exchange-Jayco rider said. “I want to say thank you to my team and my family and friends for getting me back to the Tour in good shape. It’s beautiful.

“Not physically but mentally it’s been a hard time of course after all that happened. This is for my wife and my son, it means a lot.”

Groenewegen said he had been held up in a late crash that split the peloton on the approach to town, though he was in the right place when it mattered.

“Yesterday I was a little bit angry with myself but today, though I was a long time boxed in and involved in a crash with nine kilometres to go, my team brought me back into position and I stayed calm to the end,” he added.

That crash – in which Chris Froome hit the deck for a second day running – caught out a number of riders though the main favourites made it through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XkvLg_0gTmNUcp00
Wout Van Aert stretched his advantage in the yellow jersey with bonus seconds (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Van Aert’s second place kept him in the yellow jersey, now with a seven-second advantage over Yves Lampaert thanks to more bonus seconds.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar remains third, 14 seconds down, and others moved up as the split caused by that crash took its toll.

Primoz Roglic is up to seventh, 23 seconds off yellow, with Ineos Grenadiers pair Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock now both inside the top 10.

Geraint Thomas is 12th, 32 seconds down, going into Monday’s transfer day as the race moves to France with a lumpy stage around Calais to come on Tuesday before the cobbles on Wednesday.

Many riders will be sorry to leave Denmark behind after some wonderful scenes as fans lined the roads over all three days.

The extent to which the Tour had embraced its host nation was apparent as a number of riders conducted pre-stage interviews dressed in Viking helmets on Sunday.

Local favourite Magnus Cort Nielsen then set off a lone breakaway to ensure he would retain the polka dot jersey, and the EF Education-EasyPost rider was able to enjoy the adulation of the crowds alone for 129km.

“The start in Denmark has been a pretty amazing experience,” Adam Yates said. “The crowd has been out in force and there’s not been many kilometres on the road where the crowd’s not been at least two deep.

“We’ve done a good job so far, it’s a rest day tomorrow and we’ll recover for what’s coming up.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Inquest told Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries

Law graduate Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries, a coroner’s court heard. The 35-year-old was killed when she was attacked in the early hours of Sunday June 26 as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, an area she knew well and where family said she felt “safe”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

William and Kate join guests for Royal Charity Polo Cup

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined guests for the Royal Charity Polo Cup, which is expected to raise £1 million for charities supported by the couple. William and Kate looked relaxed ahead of the event in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Groenewegen
Person
Chris Froome
Person
Fabio Jakobsen
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Wout Van Aert
Person
Peter Sagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#This Danish Grand Depart#Uci#The Bike Exchange Jayco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Teachers say Zahawi must not ‘interfere’ over pay

Teachers’ leaders have called on new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi not to “interfere” over the issue of pay. In a letter to the Cabinet minister, Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said it was “extremely disappointing” to hear his comments on Wednesday’s breakfast news, in which he promised that a 9% rise for early career teachers and a 5% rise for more experienced staff will go ahead.
WORLD
newschain

Operation Brock to be implemented from Sunday ahead of summer getaway

Traffic management measures to reduce post-Brexit traffic disruption in Kent will be reinstated on Sunday ahead of the summer getaway. Kent Resilience Forum (KRF), a partnership of local organisations and agencies, announced that Operation Brock will return to the M20. The scheme involves a barrier being used to create a...
WORLD
newschain

Queen set to present NHS with George Cross at Windsor

The Queen is hoping to personally present the George Cross to the NHS next week. Accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the monarch will welcome the chief executives of the National Health Services of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and a frontline worker from each of the home nations to Windsor Castle on July 12.
HEALTH
newschain

Parade mass shooting suspect ‘contemplated second attack’

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to unleashing a hail of bullets from a rooftop in Chicago and then fled to Madison, Wisconsin, where he contemplated an attack there, authorities said. The gunman turned back to Illinois, where he was arrested, after deciding...
MADISON, WI
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy