North Las Vegas police investigating death of man found in roadway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police say a man found injured on a roadway who later died at a hospital could be have been struck by a vehicle.

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday (July 3) to emergency calls and found the man, believed to be in his 20s, at the intersection of Fuselier Drive and Jubilance Point Court.

The man had “injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” police said. He was taken to UMC Medical Center where he died.

Police say detectives and the department’s traffic bureau are investigating.

Anyone with information can call North Las Vegas police, 702-633-9111.