Wausau, WI

Middleton blasts Wausau Legion baseball at Firecracker Tournament

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Middleton scored nine times in the top of the fourth inning to erase Wausau’s early lead and cruised to a 17-6 win at the Firecracker Legion Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Bukolt Park.

Wausau led 3-1 after a two-run home run by Isaiah Piscitello in the second inning before Middleton was able to pull away.

After the nine-run fourth, Middleton added five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to finish off the game due to the 10-run rule.

Bryce Heil had two hits and an RBI as well for the Bulldogs.

Wausau (12-8) will wrap up play at the three-day tournament on Sunday with games against Beaver Dam at 3 p.m. and Stevens Point at 5:30 p.m.

Middleton 17, Wausau 6

Middleton 100 952 – 17 11 3

Wausau 120 030 – 6 9 7

WP:

Guerrero. LP: Bryce Heil.

SO: Guerrero (5 inn.) 3, Anderson (1 inn.) 1; Heil (3 2/3 inn.) 5, Jacob Hamann (1/3 inn.) 1, Wyatt Stahel (2 inn.) 2. BB: Guerrero 3, Anderson 1; Heil 4, Hamann 2, Stahel 2.

Top hitters: M, Rodamacher 2 runs; Klock 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hellenbrand 3×4, 2B, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Couchan 2 runs, 2 RBI; Baird 3×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Guerrero 2 RBI; Farin 2×4, 2 runs, RBI. W, Brennan Fictum 2B; Isaiah Piscitello HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jacob Hamann 2B; Heil 2×4, RBI.

Records: Middleton not reported; Wausau 12-8.

Wausau area obituaries July 4, 2022

Shannon “Shan” Lee Kasten, 54, of Kronenwetter, unexpectedly passed away on June 29, 2022. He was born in Wausau on June 19, 1968, the son of Richard and Juliana (Samz) Kasten. He graduated from Wausau East High School. On August 17, 1991, he married Jackie Dodd. They were married for 30 years and were inseparable. If you saw one, you knew the other was close by.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau Woodchucks drop wild one at Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Despite a season-high 16 hits, the Wausau Woodchucks (16-19) lost by a score of 15-12 against the Kalamazoo Growlers (22-13) in a Northwoods League baseball game at Homer Stryker Field on Sunday afternoon. The series opener featured a combined 33 hits and eight errors — both...
WAUSAU, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A string of Catholic churches across Wisconsin have been vandalized

MADISON, Wis. — Police hope to find out who vandalized a Catholic church in Madison over the weekend with messages critical of anti-abortion beliefs. However, it is hardly the only church targeted in Wisconsin following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Five Catholic churches...
MADISON, WI
Summer North Woods Art Tour set for July 22, 23, 24

Art studios in the Northwoods will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22, 23 and 24 for the annual Summer North Woods Art Tour. The free, self-guided tour is organized into 37 unique studios along the backroads of Iron, Vilas, Oneida and Lincoln counties. Visitors are invited to travel through charming small communities and visit the seldom-open-to-the-public private workspaces of selected artists, who will be demonstrating in their studios.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

115th Fighter Wing warns of t-shirt discount scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing is alerting the public to a t-shirt scam Tuesday, which falsely claims to be associated with the unit. The 115th Fighter Wing noted in a Facebook post that it has received multiple reports of people being sent a text message about a discount for t-shirts associated with the group.
MADISON, WI
Wausau, WI
