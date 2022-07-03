Middleton blasts Wausau Legion baseball at Firecracker Tournament

Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Middleton scored nine times in the top of the fourth inning to erase Wausau’s early lead and cruised to a 17-6 win at the Firecracker Legion Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Bukolt Park.

Wausau led 3-1 after a two-run home run by Isaiah Piscitello in the second inning before Middleton was able to pull away.

After the nine-run fourth, Middleton added five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to finish off the game due to the 10-run rule.

Bryce Heil had two hits and an RBI as well for the Bulldogs.

Wausau (12-8) will wrap up play at the three-day tournament on Sunday with games against Beaver Dam at 3 p.m. and Stevens Point at 5:30 p.m.

Middleton 17, Wausau 6

Middleton 100 952 – 17 11 3

Wausau 120 030 – 6 9 7

WP:

Guerrero. LP: Bryce Heil.

SO: Guerrero (5 inn.) 3, Anderson (1 inn.) 1; Heil (3 2/3 inn.) 5, Jacob Hamann (1/3 inn.) 1, Wyatt Stahel (2 inn.) 2. BB: Guerrero 3, Anderson 1; Heil 4, Hamann 2, Stahel 2.

Top hitters: M, Rodamacher 2 runs; Klock 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hellenbrand 3×4, 2B, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Couchan 2 runs, 2 RBI; Baird 3×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Guerrero 2 RBI; Farin 2×4, 2 runs, RBI. W, Brennan Fictum 2B; Isaiah Piscitello HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jacob Hamann 2B; Heil 2×4, RBI.

Records: Middleton not reported; Wausau 12-8.