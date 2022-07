Once an All-American power forward at Auburn University, Barkley turned into a lottery pick for the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984 by going No. 5 overall. After that, he transformed into one of the game’s best overall players. Barkley is a former rebounding champion that won the 1993 NBA MVP Award while leading the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won two gold medals and when he retired he was the fourth player in NBA history to achieve 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO