On April 2, 2022 Fran passed away after a number of years fighting Parkinsons. She passed away just one day after her 95th birthday. Fran was born in Racine, WI. and graduated from Rippin College. She lived in Tulsa, Miami, and then moved to New Jersey, where she got her masters degree at Columbia University in New York. She then decided to move to California and settled in Goleta in 1967. Fran began her teaching career at the Goleta middle school. Her passion was art and she taught for 20 years before retiring. Goleta and Santa Barbara were the perfect setting for her with the ocean and mountains near by. Her legacy will live on through her students and their children. Those who knew her knew she was a warm and kind person. A special thanks to her close friends Trish and Vi for without them life would have been far more difficult toward the end. Another thank you to the folks at Casa Linda where she spent her last seven years. She also had a special place in her heart for her nephew, John Jr. as well as her two nieces Jennifer and Johanna. Until we meet again rest in peace, John Dickey (her brother).

