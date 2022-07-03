ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

A&E Airing WWE Legends Biography Episodes & More Through Tuesday

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA&E is showing a host of WWE content over the next few days including a Biography marathon and more. The network is set to air several episodes of the Biography series, supplemented by...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
WWE
411mania.com

Tyrus Recalls Getting Advice From Dusty Rhodes On His Funkasaurus Gimmick

Tyrus worked with Dusty Rhodes on making his Funkasaurus gimmick work in WWE, and he recently recalled the advice the late legend gave him. The former Brodus Clay played the Funkasaurus gimmick starting in 2012 until he was released in 2014, and he looked back at coming up with the character on a recent episode of the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.
WWE
411mania.com

Mick Foley Reveals His Best Violent Match Ever

During the most recent episode of his “Foley is Pod” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed which violent match he believes is the best match he’s ever competed in. The Hardcore Legend said (per Wrestling Inc.), “Backlash [2004 against Randy Orton] is number one for me. [Triple H] and me at the Rumble 2000 is either two or three.”
WWE
411mania.com

DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Jake Roberts
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Randy Savage
Person
Mick Foley
Person
Roddy Piper
411mania.com

Awesome Kong On Asking TNA For A Raise, How Much She Wanted To Earn

In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet (via Fightful), Awesome Kong spoke about asking for a raise during her time with TNA and how she wanted to make a tenth of what Kurt Angle did. Kong worked for TNA (now Impact Wrestling) from 2007 to 2010. She said:...
WWE
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE Raw Review 7.4.22

EVERYONE! I implore you to both check out my interview with Comic Book Author John Lees BY CLICKING HERE, AND Purchase his comic book The Crimson Cage BY CLICKING HERE!!!! It’s FULL of wrestling awesomeness! And Acero Approved!. It’s Monday…you know what that means. Wish I could...
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair Comments After Being Readded Into WWE Signature Intro On Raw

Ric Flair’s “Whoo!” is back in WWE’s signature intro as of tonight’s Raw, and the Nature Boy took to social media to react. Monday night’s episode saw Flair’s iconic catchphrase added back into the opening video for the first time since September of last year.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Legends#Episodes#A Biography#Combat#A E#Undertaker Kane#Giant
411mania.com

Four-Way AAA Match Announced For Ric Flair’s Last Match Show

AAA is set to hold a four-way bout during the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Monday that Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and Bandido will to battle at the July 31st event in Nashville, Texas. You can see the updated lineup below for...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

WWE News: Gunther Squashes R-Truth On Raw, Finn Balor Changes Up Gear

– Gunther made a trip over to Monday night’s to obliterate R-Truth in a Russia vs. USA match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Intercontinental Champion show up and wipe out Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam. You can see clips below:
WWE
411mania.com

Former Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For Continuing To Advertise Her

In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan On Possibility Of An AEW vs. WWE Supershow

Tony Khan has addressed the possibility of WWE and AEW working together for a future event following the success of AEW’s partnership with NJPW. Khan told The Ringer’s “The Masked Man Show, “I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about that kind of thing,” adding, “It’s not crazy, but it’s a bold prediction, sir.” Check out some more highlights from the interview below (per Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
WWE
411mania.com

Marko Stunt Thinks Christian Cage Mentioning Him On Dynamite Was ‘Lame’

In an interview with NBC Sports (via Fightful), Marko Stunt spoke about why it was ‘lame’ that Christian Cage mentioned him on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Christian asked Luchasaurus to ‘remember Marko’ when confronted after he attacked Jungle Boy. Here are highlights:. On being...
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Hart Goes Into Creative Process of Shawn Michaels’ Theme Song

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart spoke about the creative process for Shawn Michaels’ theme song in WWE. He stated the following:. He said: “Back in my era, you know, we did Shawn Michaels’ Sexy Boy, me and my partner. Here’s what happen — When they came to me, they said, ‘Look, we need to do a theme song for Shawn going to the ring.’ So we let Sherri [Martel] sing it, you know, about ‘sexy boy’. So when she left, then Vince said, ‘Look, you need to get Shawn to the studio’. I said, ‘Shawn, we’ve got to put your voice on it’. He goes, ‘Ah, I can’t sing’. I said, ‘I promise ya, I’ll make you sing.’ So we went in, we knocked it out in about an hour’s time. I had to sing the backup going ‘sexy boy’ because we didn’t have girl singers on that particular track. That’s me, and I had to triplet it — three times, going, ‘sexy boy’.“
WWE
411mania.com

Titus O’Neil Says He’s Proud of Who Fred Rosser Has Become

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Titus O’Neil spoke about the success of Fred Rosser and said he was “extremely proud” of him. He’s not only proud of Rosser’s success in wrestling but his “evolution as a human being.”. He said: “I still talk...
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Asks Fans To Respect Wrestlers’ Boundaries

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bianca Belair spoke about the need for fans to respect the boundaries of wrestlers when not at shows. She noted that she always tries “to stay behind and sign as many autographs and take as many pictures as possible.” Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

Cook’s WWF SummerSlam 1990 Review

1990 was one of those years that proved the old saying true: The more things change, the more they stay the same. WrestleMania VI saw one of the most monumental changes in WWF history, as Hulk Hogan lost the WWF Championship to the Ultimate Warrior. It was the moment where the torch was passed…at least for a little while.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy