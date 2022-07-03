ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

Sunday – Car In A Ditch On Hwy 12 W

By Evan Miles
breezynews.com
 3 days ago

1:20 am – An officer was dispatched to...

www.breezynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
breezynews.com

Burglary and Many DUIs and Felony Indictments in Attala and Leake

TERRELL A BEAN, 20, of Carthage, Burglary of an Automobile, CPD. Bond N/A. DYLAN R BROOKS, 20, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $50,000. JOHN CALLAHAN, 60, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000. JOHN CANALES, 18, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Disorderly...
CARTHAGE, MS
WAPT

Body of missing man found at Lake Caroline

MADISON, Miss. — The search for a missing 19-year-old man is over after crews found his body at Lake Caroline. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the search for Jelani Porter in Madison County. Authorities were called to Lake Caroline around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Bellevue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
County
Attala County, MS
WJTV 12

Body recovered from Lake Caroline in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Caroline Tuesday morning. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, a male body was found before 9:00 a.m. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jelani Porter, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to Lake Caroline on July […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at Lake Caroline in Madison County. Madison County EMA Director Albert Jones says a dive team is searching for a male in the water. Other agencies on the scene include the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
breezynews.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Jackson; $35,000 ticket won in Holmes County

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Police force increasing in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton has brought on more officers to the department, and he plans to hire more. The Yazoo Herald reported there was just one officer patrolling the streets in the evenings when Hampton took on his role in May. He said low manpower and uncertified officers were challenges he had to face.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Roosevelt State Park

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the country are traveling for the 4th of July, but a bunch of our travelers aren’t traveling very far. For another Gas Tank Getaway, this place in Central Mississippi is a popular weekend spot, even for people who live right down the road. Boats skim across the water, […]
MORTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Petrified Forest

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – We have old things to see here in Mississippi. But nothing anywhere nearly approaching the age of the petrified logs in the Mississippi Petrified Forest near Flora. They’re not as old as dinosaurs. Dinosaurs went extinct about 66 million years ago, but these trees were living half that time ago; […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Investigation recovers $285K for Morton plant workers

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation conducted by the United States Department of Labor (DOL) led to the recovery of $285,000 in back wages for employees at two poultry processing plants in Morton. DOL investigators determined that employers at A&B Foods and PH Food denied 313 workers minimum wage and overtime pay. The investigation determined […]
MORTON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County director of administration arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge. Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant. County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
KOLR10 News

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Highway Patrolman is arrested for domestic violence

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is arrested for domestic violence. This video was anonymously sent to WCBI but shows the alleged incident involving trooper Jeffrey Watson on June 24th. You can see the violence captured on a surveillance camera near a Kosciusko home. A Mississippi...

Comments / 0

Community Policy