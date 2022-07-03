Sunday – Car In A Ditch On Hwy 12 W

6:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a trespasser at a residence on HWY 16 West near the Wiggins community. 7:32 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Minerva Street. 1:19 p.m. – Leake County Deputies...
1:01 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver in the Tucker area on Hwy. 19. 5:18 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on W Beacon Street near Burger King. 6:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report...
TERRELL A BEAN, 20, of Carthage, Burglary of an Automobile, CPD. Bond N/A. DYLAN R BROOKS, 20, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $50,000. JOHN CALLAHAN, 60, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000. JOHN CANALES, 18, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Disorderly...
MADISON, Miss. — The search for a missing 19-year-old man is over after crews found his body at Lake Caroline. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the search for Jelani Porter in Madison County. Authorities were called to Lake Caroline around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Bellevue...
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Caroline Tuesday morning. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, a male body was found before 9:00 a.m. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jelani Porter, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to Lake Caroline on July […]
A Mississippi teen drowned Monday, July 4, after he reported jumped off a boat, but never resurfaced, local media reported. Search and rescue divers responded Monday to Lake Caroline in Madison County, but did not recover the teen’s body until Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Jelani Porter,...
Search and rescue crews descended on a Mississippi lake Monday possibly looking for a missing person, but details remained sketchy. Source told state media that the crews were searching Lake Caroline in Madison County, looking for someone missing in the water after an accident. Exactly what happened remained unclear early...
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at Lake Caroline in Madison County. Madison County EMA Director Albert Jones says a dive team is searching for a male in the water. Other agencies on the scene include the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have identified the teen that drowned Monday at Lake Caroline. Tuesday morning, dive team members recovered the body of 19-year-old Jelani Porter, about 30 yards off the shore, said Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker. Tucker stated that Porter jumped off the back of a...
Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton has brought on more officers to the department, and he plans to hire more. The Yazoo Herald reported there was just one officer patrolling the streets in the evenings when Hampton took on his role in May. He said low manpower and uncertified officers were challenges he had to face.
MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the country are traveling for the 4th of July, but a bunch of our travelers aren’t traveling very far. For another Gas Tank Getaway, this place in Central Mississippi is a popular weekend spot, even for people who live right down the road. Boats skim across the water, […]
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Mississippi, Attala County residents are being asked to wear masks in public. The Mississippi Department of Health website lists Attala County as “High” on its COVID-19 Community Level. Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, MSDH reported over 3200 new...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than 60 years since 14-year-old Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Money, Mississippi, after being accused of whistling at a white woman. It is a case that galvanized the civil rights movement. Now the calls for justice in the case grow louder...
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – We have old things to see here in Mississippi. But nothing anywhere nearly approaching the age of the petrified logs in the Mississippi Petrified Forest near Flora. They’re not as old as dinosaurs. Dinosaurs went extinct about 66 million years ago, but these trees were living half that time ago; […]
MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation conducted by the United States Department of Labor (DOL) led to the recovery of $285,000 in back wages for employees at two poultry processing plants in Morton. DOL investigators determined that employers at A&B Foods and PH Food denied 313 workers minimum wage and overtime pay. The investigation determined […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge. Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant. County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge […]
A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
DOUGLAS KIMBLE, 47, of Okolona, Malicious Mischief > $1,000 X 2, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $600. PETER MCMILLIAN, 49, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $20,000. BRITTNEY REID, 30, of Tupelo, Grand Larceny > $1,000, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, NCSO. Bond $0,...
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is arrested for domestic violence. This video was anonymously sent to WCBI but shows the alleged incident involving trooper Jeffrey Watson on June 24th. You can see the violence captured on a surveillance camera near a Kosciusko home. A Mississippi...
Comments / 0