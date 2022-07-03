Special Weather Statement issued for Hamblen, Northwest Cocke, Northwest Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Lake James, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Burke Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; McDowell Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McDowell and west central Burke Counties through 300 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Marion, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Nebo, North Cove, Woodlawn and Little Switzerland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO