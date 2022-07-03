ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamblen, Northwest Cocke, Northwest Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Knox and central Clay Counties through 845 AM EDT At 821 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manchester, Littleton, Herron, Pigeonroost and Tanksley around 830 AM EDT. Hima and Sibert around 835 AM EDT. Horse Creek Junction around 840 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bluehole, Boho, House, Goose Rock, Park Valley, Botto, Jonsee, Hector, Cottongin and Plank. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Greater Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Lake James, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Burke Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; McDowell Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McDowell and west central Burke Counties through 300 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Marion, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Nebo, North Cove, Woodlawn and Little Switzerland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Leslie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Leslie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LESLIE AND EASTERN CLAY COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Peabody, or 9 miles east of Manchester, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bear Branch, Bobs Fork and Marcum. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Campbell; Knox; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee North central Knox County in east Tennessee Southeastern Campbell County in east Tennessee Southern Union County in east Tennessee * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 205 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Jacksboro, or 9 miles south of La Follette, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Clinton, La Follette, Maynardville, Plainview, Jacksboro, Caryville, Halls, Rocky Top and Norris. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 115 and 134. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Unicoi County in east Tennessee Northern Carter County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Hill, or 7 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Elizabethton, Oak Grove, Central, Walnut Hill, Hampton, Pine Crest and Spurgeon. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 19 and 30. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 61 and 66, and between mile markers 68 and 72. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, TN

