Baton Rouge, LA

LSU lands another commitment from a 4-star edge rusher for the 2023 class

By WILSON ALEXANDER
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Mickens, a four-star edge rusher from Indianapolis, verbally committed Sunday morning to LSU. Mickens is the No. 164 overall player and 18th best edge rusher in the country, according to the...

www.theadvocate.com

