LSU lands another commitment from a 4-star edge rusher for the 2023 class

Most college football fans once believed Arch Manning, the No. 1 QB and player in the On3 Consensus for the 2023 recruiting class, would follow family members to the SEC. Alas, he spurned several schools with familial ties to head to a future-SEC program in Texas. Recently, college football insider Bruce Feldman joined the Rich Eisen Show to discuss why the Longhorns appealed to the youngest Manning so much. And also, how his arrival has impacted Texas’ recruiting as a whole. Here were his comments in full regarding Manning’s pledge to Texas:

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO