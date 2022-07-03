ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

CBS4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jim DeFede's documentaries on Surfside collapse

By Jim DeFede
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8hnt_0gTmK2Lb00

SURFSIDE – In the year following the Champlain Towers South collapse, which killed 98 people, CBS Miami produced three hourlong documentaries examining different aspects of the tragedy.

The first, which aired on October 20, 2021, was called "Bonded by Tragedy: 30 Days In Surfside."

It tells the story of the anguish and anger felt by the families of those killed in as they waited for news about the fate of their loved ones, and the strain on the men and women whose job it was to keep them informed.

Bonded By Tragedy focuses on the efforts Assistant Miami Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah, Miami Dade Firefighter Maggie Castro, and Miami Dade Police Commander Stephanie Stoiloff as they met twice a day, every day with the families to brief them on what was initially a search for survivors but became the grim task of recovery their remains.

"There's no script for this," Jadallah said. "That's why it made it so difficult, so different. And even if there was a script, you wouldn't be able to follow it."

Set inside the room where the majority of family briefings took place, the film uses both never before seen videos recorded by family members inside the briefings and new interviews conducted in the weeks after the last victim was identified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJqRF_0gTmK2Lb00
Bonded By Tragedy: 30 Days In Surfside 56:58

The second documentary premiered on June 22, 2022, and was called "Surviving Surfside: Deven's Story," which told the little-known tale of 15-year-old Deven Gonzalez and her mother, Angela, who were thrown from their ninth story condo when the building split open.

Falling more than five stories onto the debris pile, the two women recount those fateful moments that also claimed the life of Deven's father, Edgar.

For the first time, the firefighters who found Deven and Angela tell the story of their rescue and how Deven actually saved her mother's life.

CBS Miami has followed Deven and Angela's recovery since the collapse, as Deven attempts to overcome her injuries and once again become a competitive volleyball player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDLaJ_0gTmK2Lb00
Surviving Surfside: Deven's Story 54:01

The third special, aired on June 23, 2022, on the eve of the first anniversary of the collapse.

"Surviving Surfside: Year One," was an in-depth look at how families who lost loved ones have coped with the most devastating moment in their lives.

CBS Miami spent months meeting with families, developing their trust and ultimately presenting their stories in ways no had done before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtrFW_0gTmK2Lb00
Surviving Surfside: Year One 53:21

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old man who went missing in Miami and has been described as endangered. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alejandro Suarez left his residence, Monday. He went missing from Miami-Dade College, where his vehicle was located, around the 11000 block of Southwest 104th Street.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami couple accused of stealing service dog, blackmailing owner

MIAMI -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a Miami couple was arrested Monday for stealing a Marathon couple's French Bulldog and demanding $1,000 for its return.Authorities said Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, face charges, including grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. A woman told police that she was receiving texts from unknown persons demanding money for the safe return of Sailor, her husband's female French Bulldog/service dog. "She stated the dog had gotten out of her house earlier that day. She began canvassing the 5th Avenue...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami man says dog burned by July 4 fireworks, begs people to be careful

MIAMI – Cedric Washington said he’s glad his 3-year-old dog “Bel Air” is still alive, because he knows things could have been a lot worse for his beloved pup. Washington said Bel Air was injured by someone else’s fireworks outside his home in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and 10th Avenue in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Edgar, FL
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Crane collapses at construction site in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane collapsed at a construction site in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened at the 180 Isles of Venice Drive. The crane knocked over poles, which caused damage to a car in the construction zone. No property was damaged and no one was hurt in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Corrections honors officers who died from COVID

MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department held a memorial service to honor employees who died of COVID-19 in 2021.They honored six officers whose names are, Juan Llanes, Alexey Aguilar, David Jean-Baptist, Calyne St. Val, Terrell Jordan and Sylvia Allen.This memorial was made possible through a partnership with the End of Watch Ride.  The End of Watch Ride is an over 23-thousand-mile ride across America to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to our communities.Last year, the organization honored over 300 officers who died. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, "They knew that there will be sacrifices, they knew that there will be risks. None of us knew about the pandemic and so many have fallen from the pandemic. And I remember watching every day to learn how would I would love one serving Be affected by this dreadful disease."  
MIAMI, FL
WWJ News Radio

Florida man blows off hand in fireworks accident

A Florida man is recovering after one his hands was blown off in a fireworks accident over the July 4th holiday weekend. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a gas station in Lauderdale Lakes, just outside of Fort Lauderdale. The unidentified man was shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Accident#Miami Dade Police
CBS Miami

Suspect in Haiti president's assassination pleads not guilty

MIAMI - One of the main suspects in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a federal court in Miami. Businessman Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and with providing material support resulting in death. If convicted, Jaar faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. At a hearing that lasted less than five minutes at a downtown federal court in Miami, magistrate Judge Chris M. McAliley accepted Jaar's plea and his request for a jury trial. Jaar, 49, was present at the hearing but...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman accused of mishandling gun in shooting death of teen

Nearly a month after a 15-year-old boy was unintentionally shot to death inside a home in Pembroke Pines, police arrested the woman accused of negligently handling the gun that fired the fatal shot. Francy Marcos, 24, of Miami Gardens, faces one felony count of manslaughter with a firearm, Pembroke Pines Police said in a tweet Tuesday. Marcos was being held in the Broward Main Jail on $15,000 ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

UPS truck crashes through fence in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous delivery as a UPS truck crashed in Hialeah. The incident took place near 53rd Street, Tuesday. The truck lost control before smashing through a house’s fence. The fence was badly damaged in the wreck. The driver was not hurt and stayed...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Increase in shark patrols after a number of recent attacks

MIAMI – Areas along the East and West Coasts are stepping up shark patrols after a number of recent attacks.Lifeguards here on Long Island are on the lookout this July 4th for sharks."It makes me a little nervous, but hopefully it's just normal course when you're going to the beach," said beachgoer Demetrios Frangiskatos.Shark patrols, including drone use, are ramped up across the area after a handful of incidents, including one over the weekend. A lifeguard further east on the island was attacked during a training exercise, where he was ironically playing a victim."I felt sharp, sharp pain," said lifeguard...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters at capacity after July 4th fireworks send scared dogs running

MIAMI – It's the day after July 4th and the kennels at Miami-Dade and Broward Counties filled with pets – some may have run away because of fireworks.  "The community shelter is at capacity we're having to get really creative with the pets that we have in our custody right now," Miami-Dade Animal Services Public Affairs Director Flora Beal told CBS4.For the time being, a meeting room has been turned into an overflow space at the adoption center in Doral."So, we normally see an increase in the summer months, but there's a spike during July 4th, right around that holiday,"...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Planting soil anyone? Fort Lauderdale repurposes truckloads of seaweed

MIAMI - It's all over the place. Sargassum seaweed blowing ashore from the ocean.  CBS4's drone video shows just how widespread it is on the sand it also shows large clumps floating in the water. "That's nasty.  It's not fun at all," said Annabella Fernandez who was trying to enjoy the beach. Fernandez doesn't like walking in it and it's even worse when she's in the water. "I have a fear of fish and stuff in the water and when you're in the water and there's a bunch of seaweed you get a little jump scared," she said.Crews in Fort Lauderdale are...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Family sues Southwest Airlines over fall at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida family is suing Southwest Airlines and one of its contractors in Broward circuit court, alleging that their disabled daughter was thrown from her wheelchair while boarding a flight out of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, leaving her with life-altering injuries. According to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested after two women robbed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a man who they said robbed two women, one of whom he also assaulted, authorities announced Tuesday. William Wimberly, 28, was arrested June 30 on charges of robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Stolen car found underwater in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle was found submerged in a Miami-Dade County canal. Officers were alerted to the vehicle in the Kendale Lakes neighborhood on Sunday, near Southwest 56th Street and 127th Avenue. According to police, the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fireworks-related accidents take a toll across Broward, Palm Beach counties

Fireworks-related mishaps on the Fourth of July and Tuesday claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, officials said. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County on Monday, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy