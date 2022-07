CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person of interest after shots were fired in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of gunshots fired in the McDonald’s parking lot on the Revere Beach Parkway at 2 p.m. were told a white car pulled up to a black Volkswagen in the parking lot and occupants of both cars shot at each other, police said. Two men in the Volkswagen fled on foot and the white car drove away, according to police.

CHELSEA, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO