See inside the EXCLUSIVE newly opened, members-only club 'The Ned' in NYC with its private rooftop, cupola, and 'Mad Men' inspired dining room - for $5,000 annually

The Ned, a private social club created by the CEO of Soho House, opened its first NYC location this week.

Its hotel has 167 bedrooms, two restaurants, a private rooftop terrace, and four bars.

For those unable to stomach its $5,000 annual fee, check out this virtual tour of the exclusive club.

The Ned NoMad is located in the Johnston building at 1170 Broadway. John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Universal Music BRIT Awards After-Party 2018 hosted by Soho House and Bacardi at The Ned in 2018 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Music

The Ned, a private social club created by the CEO of Soho House, opened its first NYC location on Wednesday.The original Ned's club was founded in London in 2017. Its 2,500 memberships quickly filled up, spilling over into an additional waitlist of 6,000 people.

Model Ikram Abdi Omar attends the Love I$ Love Party with A$AP Nast at Ned's Club on March 12, 2022, in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ned's Club

The London club, described as a "party palace" is favored by "fashionable types who liked to look good in good-looking places," according to SoHo House editor Anish Patel.

Soho House at 29 Ninth Avenue, seen in 2007 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Hotel Reception at the Ned NoMad. The Ned NoMad

The Atrium. The Ned NoMad

New members must pay a $5,000 annual fee on top of a $1,500 joining fee — unless you're under 30, then you get a discounted rate of $4,000 a year plus a $350 joining fee.The cheapest rate is reserved for existing Soho House members at $2,500 per year. Soho House New York's fee is around $1,700 per year for new members under 27.One of The Ned's rules: No cameras allowed. So, unless you want to pay the NYC location's $5,000 annual fee, this virtual tour might be your best bet to see inside — starting here, in the reception area.Next, walk past the entrance and step into "The Atrium," open to both hotel guests and club members. Topped with a glass ceiling, this hangout connects to one of the Ned's four bars.Set back from The Atrium is "The Snug," a cozy seating area near one of the building's original fireplaces made in France over two centuries ago.The walls were painted by Brooklyn-based artist, B Chehayeb.

Little Ned The Ned NoMad

Little Ned The Ned NoMad

The Ned NoMad studio rendering The Ned NoMad

Broadway Suite Render The Ned NoMad

Gigi Hadid attends the 2022 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty Images

This is the Ned's club dining room, a members-only restaurant serving tartare, flambé and grilled specialties, plant-based foods, and desserts.Here's a close-up look at the dining room inspired by scenes from the hit drama "Mad Men."For a smaller menu (there's still caviar and steak tartare, don't worry), head to the "Little Ned," seen here in an aerial view. The first floor is open to members and hotel guests, while the mezzanine level is a members-only zone.The upstairs mezzanine is filled with Art Deco furniture, all sourced from Hudson New York. Look out the window for views of the Empire State Building.Also on the second floor is the "magic room," a members-only events space with an outdoor terrace. Inspired by 1930s cabaret clubs, this is where The Ned will host live music and curated events.The rooftop lounge is another members-only space, of course featuring yet another bar.The famous cupola overlooks a private rooftop terrace — also with direct views of the Empire State Building.The outdoor refuge includes carefully designed details like these Breccia Capria marble tables and vintage-inspired umbrellas to stave off the summer heat.Booking a hotel room at the Ned NoMad provides access to some — but not all — areas of the club. The floorplan of the least expensive room is the "crash pad," rendered below.For extended stays, try one of the open-plan studio rooms. Nightly rates start at $500 but bump up to $720 during the last week of August.The hotel's largest room is the 102-square-meter "Broadway Suite," currently listed at a whopping $2,575 a night.While the club's launch party attracted A-list celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, it's yet to be seen who will join the Ned NoMad's inaugural membership list.

