Meet the Vermont Mom Contributing Writers

Vermont Mom is a Vermont-focused business that gives a voice to local moms and builds community.

vermont.momcollective.com

NECN

‘It's Been Crazy': Vermont Pool Installers See Rush of Jobs

Some Vermont consumers may find it harder to have swimming pools installed at their homes this summer, as the demand for pools has often outpaced the supply of labor to install them. "It’s been crazy," pool installer Rick Schreiner told NECN & NBC10 Boston Wednesday at a job site in...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont community eager to learn more about Powerball winner

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Nearly a week after a history-making lottery jackpot for Vermont — the first time a winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state — the newest multi-millionaire still hasn’t come forward. "It’s a mystery — everybody wants to know," said Julie Mitchell, a...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
informnny.com

Two new license plates out now for Vermont veterans

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Vermont state Governor Phil Scott announced two new Vermont license places honoring veterans. The governor joined the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs in announcing plates specific to veterans who earned an Air Medal or a Bronze Star during their time in military service.
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

Anne Watson runs for Vermont Senate

Anne Watson, currently serving as the mayor of Montpelier, is running for the Vermont Senate to represent the Washington Senate District in the 2022 Democratic primary election, to be held on August 9. This announcement comes shortly after current Washington County Senator, Anthony Pollina, made it known publicly that he will not seek reelection. Watson has been endorsed by Pollina, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, and Rights and Democracy. She is a physics, engineering, and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she is a union member and has taught for the past 17 years. She has served as Montpelier’s mayor for the past five years and prior to that was on the city council for five and a half years.
MONTPELIER, VT
Local
Vermont Society
State
Vermont State
sevendaysvt

Last Quarter: Summer 2022 Vermont Housing News

When Staige Davis started out in the real estate business in 1980, the typical contract filled just one legal-size page, nobody talked about radon and there was no such thing as a home inspection. "You had your uncle Charlie come look at the house, and that was it," said Davis,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. COVID hospitalizations trending upward; BA.5 dominant strain in Northeast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say the COVID hospitalizations are trending upward again although the statewide community levels remain “low.” It comes as the CDC reports that the new, highly-contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continue to become the dominant strain across the country. After several...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont seniors struggle to find Medicaid beds in care facilities

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington assisted-living facility is closing several of its units for renovations. The changes will displace 16 seniors. But the situation is raising larger questions about how Vermont supports and funds elder care. Shelley Spinner’s mother-in-law, Sylvia, has lived at Gazebo Senior Living in...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
matadornetwork.com

The 5 Best Rivers in Vermont for Fly Fishing

Finally, I went fly fishing for the first time. I’d never caught a fish before, despite having fished on multiple occasions, and had become convinced that fishing was simply a huge hoax. No one actually caught anything, I figured — they just pre-hooked a fish to their line, pretended to struggle, and drew it from the water with convincing gusto. However, my Utah guide assured me I was wrong. “Everyone catches something,” he said. “Don’t worry.”
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Celebrating Independence Day at Vermont State Parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors are expected to pack Vermont State Parks to celebrate the Fourth of July. Along with the traditional sunblock, water and lifejacket, parks department crews remind visitors to bring a way to get rid of their trash. Nate McKeen, the director of the parks, says there...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

2nd-largest hospital in Vermont asks regulators for double-digit increase in charges

Days after the largest hospital operator in Vermont asked regulators for hefty budget increases, Rutland Regional Medical Center is following suit. The independent community hospital has asked regulators at the Green Mountain Care Board to allow it to increase charges on commercial insurers by an average of 17.8% in fiscal year 2023. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and runs until Sept. 30, 2023. Rutland proposed a $313.9 million budget for the next fiscal year, a $43.6 million increase from the current fiscal year.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

2023 Vermont Farm Show canceled; board cites COVID issues

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Farm Show is canceled again next year because of COVID-19. The board of trustees cited circumstances related to and created by the coronavirus pandemic for the 2023 cancellation. The board unanimously agreed the farm show should return the following year, in 2024. Officials...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Powerball jackpot winner still hasn’t come forward

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A week after winning the $336M Powerball Jackpot in Middlebury, the lucky winner has yet to step forward. “Either they’re being thoughtful or they’re looking for it,” speculated Jack Kane of Burlington. For the first time ever, the winning ticket for the Powerball...
BURLINGTON, VT
NewsBreak
Society
compassvermont.com

Like Tractors, Fields and Fairs? Here are 13 Events Coming up in Vermont

Horses pulling, pumpkins growing, popcorn and funnel cake, yes it's fair time in Vermont. The Vermont Fairs & Field Days are back in full swing for 2022! Every year, the Fairs & Field Days are a favorite summer past-time for Vermonters and visitors alike. From July-September, you can find entertainment and family fun at 13 different Fairs & Field Days across the state.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Motorcycle crashes trending upwards in Vermont

At least a half dozen people have died in motorcycle crashes in Vermont, a trend that could double the total from last year. The warmer months are a busy time for motorcyclists and motorcycle expert Kamran Pelkey says other drivers need to be aware. “Ultimately it’s the driver that needs...
VERMONT STATE
momcollective.com

WCAX

Suspect in slaying of Vermont cyclist returned to US

HOUSTON (WCAX) - The woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist from Vermont has been returned to the United States. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was captured in Costa Rica last week. She arrived in Houston on Saturday. Armstrong had been on the run since May when police say...
HOUSTON, TX
WBEC AM

Community Policy