Cheyenne, WY

City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Fourth of July

The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash, compost, and recycle pick-up for the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 4th. Scheduled trash, compost, and recycle pick-up that day will...

www.thecheyennepost.com

The Cheyenne Post

Laramie County Fair Schedule

The Laramie County Fair takes place August 3-13, 2022, and tickets for some events are already on sale at https://www.laramiecountyevents.com/fair/. 12:00 PM LCF Ranch Rodeo- (Archer Arenas) MONDAY, AUGUST 1st. 8:00 AM Sign-ups for Mutton Bustin’ begin. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd. 10:00 AM 4-H Dog Show- (Pre-Function Area-Agility in Small...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Animal Shelter sees influx of strays

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The fourth can be a very stressful time for our furry friends, but even more so for the ones that manage to get out. Between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, the shelter received at least 13 stray cats and dogs, which is a higher number than usual, according to Niki Harrison of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Adopt a BLM Wild Horse or Burro During Cheyenne Frontier Days

The Bureau of Land Management will sponsor a wild horse and burro adoption during Cheyenne Frontier Days on the south side of S. Lions Park Drive in Lions Park. This year, the BLM will offer approximately 15 halter- or saddle-started wild horses and burros for adoption. Approved bidders may participate in the adoption auction on Saturday, July 30, at 5 p.m. All horses and burros up for adoption were trained at the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility in Wheatland, Wyo.
CHEYENNE, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Society
capcity.news

USPS will raise stamp prices July 10

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Beginning July 10, the U.S. Postal Service will roll out several price changes. The cost of postage stamps will increase from 58 cents to 60 cents, and the cost to mail one metered mail piece will increase from 53 cents to 57 cents, the USPS said in a June 15 article. Postcard stamps will be 44 cents instead of 40 cents.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Where to launch and watch fireworks this 4th of July

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As you have probably heard, fireworks are banned in all major cities of Wyoming this year. But, for firework lovers, there is good news. Safe launch sites, and firework displays are still happening on Monday. Here are a few:. Cheyenne:. From the Laramie County...
CHEYENNE, WY
#Compost#Independence Day#Fourth Of July#Household Hazardous Waste#N College#The Sanitation Division#Recycle Coach
wyomingnewsnow.tv

WYDOT to hold STIP meetings in July and August in Laramie, Albany & Carbon Counties

LARAMIE, Wyo. (RELEASE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduling its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings this summer. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties, has meetings scheduled later this month. The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne native becomes Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Force Support’s squadron commander

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Cheyenne native has become the new commander for the 142nd Force Support Squadron of the Oregon Air National Guard. In a change of command ceremony on June 10, Lt. Col. Berlinda White from Cheyenne said, “I am so excited to be part of your team and even more excited to be part of your guard family. I will do my best to inspire each of you to reach your highest potential in an environment of trust and respect. I am certain, together, we can achieve anything.”
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Election Season Opens In Wyoming With Absentee Balloting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 2022 election season opened in Wyoming on Friday with the commencement of absentee and early voting across the state. Thousands of ballots were mailed out to voters throughout the state while many other ballots were cast in person by voters...
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Four Wyoming Organizations Receive Grant Funding From AARP

AARP announced today four Wyoming organizations have been named grantees for the 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grants. In Wyoming, the grants will go to the Children's Museum of Cheyenne, The Casper Legion, Powder River Basin Resource Council, and Veterans’ Rock. Community Challenge Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Flash Flood Emergency Issued for Lingle Area Due to Canal Breach

Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
LINGLE, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Black bear rescued from power pole

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted an unusual rescue recently after a black bear scaled an electrical pole. Wheatland Wildlife Biologist Keaton Weber darted and relocated a two-year-old female black bear that had climbed up an electrical pole near Cheyenne. Personnel with Black Hills Energy...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne holds a Basketball camp

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you have kids that love basketball, and want to learn how to hone their skills. The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne is hosting its first-ever basketball camp on July 9th. The camp will start at 9 am and last till 3 pm.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in southeast Wyoming today [July 6]. Showers this morning expected to continue to increase in coverage through the morning hours. With daytime heating, expect thunderstorms to become widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms today. We think the best area for severe storms today will be the southern Nebraska Panhandle. There will be a lot of monsoon moisture in place today to see storms producing heavy rain. A Marginal Risk area for excessive rainfall has been identified for the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming, along and east of a line from Douglas to Laramie. If encountering water covered roads this afternoon through the evening hours, turn around. Don't drive through flooded areas as the roadway could have been washed away under the flooded areas. Be safe!
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

