ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

$2M bail set for man charged in ambush of Chicago officer

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gTmHaBZ00

Bail has been set at $2 million for a man who prosecutors say shot a Chicago police officer multiple times as the officer stepped off an elevator while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Jalen Vales, 27, of Chicago was charged Saturday with attempted murder and aggravated battery of a police officer in the Friday morning shooting, police said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the officer, a 49-year-old man, underwent surgery and was in “serious but stable” condition as of Friday. Chicago police said Sunday that no update on the officer's condition was available.

Prosecutors said Saturday that prior to the shooting, Vales and his girlfriend had been arguing and the girlfriend was afraid he was going to hurt her, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. She texted her mother and asked her to call the police, then came up with a ruse to get Vales to leave the apartment and locked the door behind him.

The girlfriend has filed six police reports against Vales for domestic violence since the couple began dating in March, prosecutors said.

When two Chicago officers responding to the call exited the elevator, Vales began shooting at them, hitting one officer. The other officer was not injured.

Vales was arrested at the scene after running to another apartment and cutting himself, authorities said. He was hospitalized for his injuries as of Saturday and did not appear in court for his bond hearing. It was unclear if Vales has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

730K+
Followers
163K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy