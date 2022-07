Sports are better when there are great teams. Sports are great when specific teams do great. History suggests that the NBA is better when the Knicks, Bulls, Lakers, and Celtics are competing for a title – historic brands with iconic histories, logos that everyone can recognize with no shortage of great players to associate them with. The MLB is more noteworthy at the lunch table and around the office when big-time names like the Yankees, Dodgers, and Red Sox are at the top of the leaderboard. When they do well, baseball does well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO