Memphis, TN

Theatre Review: ‘The Hot Wing King’ at Studio Theatre

By Charlotte Selton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for the annual Memphis Hot Wings Festival, and this year a team of queer Black men—“New Wing Order”—is going to win it all. But as friends and family reunite to prep hundreds of chicken wings the night before the competition, tensions are simmering. 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winner, “The Hot Wing...

Mighty 990

Hot Dog! It’s Wake Up Memphis For July 5, 2022

Follow Tim Van Horn on Gettr, Instagram and on Twitter. Give Ben Deeter a follow on Twitter, too!. 6:20am- Brett Healey, contestant in yesterday’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Championship. 8:07am- Memphis City Councilman & Shelby County Mayor candidate Worth Morgan.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Bike Night on Beale returns Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street is hosting another Bike Night on Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Beale Street Management announced via Twitter that all motorcyclists & passengers must wear a helmet while riding. Motorcycles on Beale Street are to be driven at a slow speed while also being mindful of pedestrians.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Where is "Back It Up Terry" now?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nothing can stop Antario Davis, also known as Terry, from reaching new heights. His fame brought him the most immeasurable fortune. “It makes me happy. I mean very happy,” said Davis. You might remember the Back It Up Terry video. It is the viral video...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fourth of July fireworks plan for pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fireworks are a fun, festive staple of July Fourth celebrations, but it’s not always fun and games. For your furry friends, it can be one of the scariest days of the year. Pet owner Sonja Jackson said, “Ya know, the fireworks have already started and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WGNO

Who is Young Dolph? Rapper killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 at a South Memphis cookie shop, shocking not only the Memphis community, but fans all over the country. Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was originally born in Chicago in 1985. He moved to Memphis at the age of two and grew up in the Castalia Heights neighborhood in South Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Splashpads and spraygrounds in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures nearing triple digits, it’s a good time to remind adults and kids there are ways to cool down all around Memphis. The following splash pad and sprayground locations are freely available to the public and further below, are locations that have a cost associated with them. FREE Beale St. Landing:  CLOSED […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

Welcome to new doctors

I consider medical school as four years of learning a foreign language. When you graduate, they call you doctor. But in reality, you are just starting out on the journey to becoming a physician. Every July across America and here in Memphis, a group of young, extremely talented young doctors begin that journey as they start their residency. This week at Church Health, we have six young doctors who have come from across the country to spend three years with us learning their craft.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Everything But Donuts opens its doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — All July long, we want to celebrate Memphis and the resilient small businesses that call the Mid-South home. A new bakery in Southaven, Everything But Donuts, opened its doors less than a week ago at 775 Goodman Rd. E. Ste. 11. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What does the Fourth of July mean to Mid-Southerners?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We took a closer look at how some in the Mid-South spent the Fourth of July. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Sheila Whaley went to Overton Park, Audubon Park and Peabody Park. She caught up with some shoppers and asked them what the Fourth of July means to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South Fourth of July festivities to attend this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for fireworks and fun this weekend, we’ve got you covered by providing a list of upcoming festivities throughout the Mid-South region. Graceland is hosting several special events and parties for Independence Day, and the iconic Graceland Mansion will be beautifully lit...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, TN
cenlanow.com

JSU no longer participating in Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State University announced Wednesday that their football team will no longer participate in the Southern Heritage Classic, one of the most attended HBCU classics in the country. On Wednesday, JSU announced its termination of participation in the annual game. JSU stated that their governing athletic...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis fireworks show moving to Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since 2019, Independence Day in Memphis and the Mid-South will look almost normal. Fireworks will be back to light up the night sky. This year, it’s not at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront, but at Liberty Park in Midtown. “I hope it’s big. It’s a chance for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies watch party host shot to death in his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — What started as a time of joy and celebration turned into heartache for one Memphis family after a young father was killed in his own home two months ago. Vickie Johnson said she is living in a nightmare after her 35-year-old son, Chadric Henderson, was found dead in his Bethel Grove […]
WREG

Mill Creek residents suffering in extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants at one Whitehaven apartment complex said they’re melting in these sweltering temperatures because the air conditioning in their units is out. They told WREG they’ve tried to get help from property management, but no fix has come for the people at the Mill Creek apartments. Now, they’re calling it a safety […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent 4th of July weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as they responded to at least 5 fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run. It doesn’t end there, as a man was discovered dead on arrival in another case – with foul play not ruled out. One Memphis man told WREG it will take a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis opens cooling center, MLGW not disconnecting services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the high heat index extending into the evening, the City of Memphis is opening a cooling center Tuesday to help residents escape the scorching heat. The cooling center will open at the J.K. Lewis Senior Center, located at 1199 North Parkway, between 4 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman admits to Fourth of July stabbing in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after she stabbed a man in Whitehaven on the Fourth of July, police say. Kimberly Jemison is being accused of stabbing her boyfriend on the 3500 block of Popinjay Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say they were contacted...
MEMPHIS, TN

