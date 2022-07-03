Andy Thomas Homers Twice, Sox lose 6-3

CORVALLIS, OR -- Oregon State University begins a unique partnership this month, joining a Klamath-area tribe to study the impact of removing four dams. The removal of four Klamath River dams built between 1918 and 1962 is expected to be a massive undertaking. "By a number of measures, it is the largest restoration, the largest dam removal in history, globally," says OSU Water Resources Engineering Professor Desiree Tullos, who is leading the research project. She says they'll document how the system changes as it undergoes the dam removal, "The changes in water quality, water quantity - How does that impact the food web? Things like algae, the cyanobacteria - How does that translate into disease risk for salmon? Or whitewater recreationalists? Or the tribes to perform their ceremonies?"

