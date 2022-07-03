ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Andy Thomas Homers Twice, Sox lose 6-3

milb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, OR: The Emeralds overcame a two-run deficit to pull off a comeback 6-4 victory over the AquaSox on Saturday night. Early on things looked good as catcher Andy Thomas put the AquaSox on top early with a first inning solo home run. The lead was extended in the second inning...

www.milb.com

Comments / 0

 

milb.com

Bullpen Shuts Down Emeralds, AquaSox Win 6-4

EUGENE, OR – Five different relief pitchers combined for 8.1 innings of shutout baseball as the Everett AquaSox overcame a 4-2 first inning deficit to defeat the Eugene Emeralds, 6-4. The AquaSox jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Trent Tingelstad hit a two out double into left field that scored Noelvi Marte and Alberto Rodriguez. That early lead would be short lived as Eugene answered back in the bottom of the first inning.
EUGENE, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Blood in the water

Following a losing season in 2021, the Oregon State University Softball team spent this year making up for those losses. Composed of one of the youngest college softball teams in America, the Beavers soft- ball team was one of eight teams to make it to the College World Series in Oklahoma City this year.
CORVALLIS, OR
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Carly Holmes injured in Sprint Car accident in Oregon

Sprint Car driver Carly Holmes was injured on Monday night during a race at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her brother Tanner gave an update on her condition on Facebook. Tanner has not provided a new update at the time of the publication. “Thank you to everyone that...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
klcc.org

Government-to-government deal on managing wildlife and natural resources announced between Coquille Tribe, State of Oregon

In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
OREGON STATE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Corvallis, OR USA

I found the heart on my way into the public library from the parking lot on my way to return a book and pick up 2 that were on hold for me. I looked down and saw what I thought might be some sort of prize in the bushes on the way in. I thought maybe it was part of a scavenger hunt. I picked it up and put it in my purse.
CORVALLIS, OR
kbnd.com

OSU To Study Impacts Of Klamath Dam Removal

CORVALLIS, OR -- Oregon State University begins a unique partnership this month, joining a Klamath-area tribe to study the impact of removing four dams. The removal of four Klamath River dams built between 1918 and 1962 is expected to be a massive undertaking. "By a number of measures, it is the largest restoration, the largest dam removal in history, globally," says OSU Water Resources Engineering Professor Desiree Tullos, who is leading the research project. She says they'll document how the system changes as it undergoes the dam removal, "The changes in water quality, water quantity - How does that impact the food web? Things like algae, the cyanobacteria - How does that translate into disease risk for salmon? Or whitewater recreationalists? Or the tribes to perform their ceremonies?"
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Owners plan to rebuild fire-damaged fourplex

The two-story building with four apartments at Ferry Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Albany has stood there for 76 years. A fire nearly destroyed it on the Fourth of July, but the owners say they will rebuild. The fire erupted just before 10 p.m. Monday. Albany firefighters responded with...
ALBANY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

1 person dead from vehicle pedestrian crash

VENETA, Ore.-- One person is dead following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Saturday evening. Lane Fire Authority crews responded to the area of Territorial Road and Highway 126 around 7:45 p.m. Officials said the pedestrian died as a result of the crash. As of 10:25 p.m., Oregon Department of Transportation...
VENETA, OR

