ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Co. Fire rescues hiker in Seven Falls area

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtHYR_0gTmFlOc00

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a hiker in distress Saturday afternoon at around 3 p.m.

Fire officials say a 21-year-old male who had been hiking since 5:30 a.m. was suffering from heat exhaustion.

First responders airlifted the man from the hike and he was treated for minor dehydration.

Fire officials provided some trail rescue tips following the incident:

  • Reduce your chance of needing help when hiking.
  • Have a plan
  • Bring more water
  • Have a fully charged phone
  • Have map/tracking device
  • Know where you are
  • Tell friend/family where you plan to hike
  • Forecast weather
  • Call for help early, find shade and stay calm.

Comments / 0

Related
Lompoc Record

Sheriff's Office identifies 2 killed in vehicle collision as Santa Maria residents

Two Santa Maria residents died in a vehicle collision that also injured four additional people Saturday near Highway 1 and Highway 135, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The two people who died in the collision were identified Tuesday as 18-year-old Melisa Michelle Gonzalez-Bautista and 41-year-old Hermilo Vasquez-Mendez,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Police Department’s Head of Detectives Placed on Leave

Sergeant Brian Larson, head of the Santa Barbara Police Department’s detectives division and Crimes Against Persons Unit, has been on administrative leave since March 3 pending resolution of a four-month-long investigation into allegations he created a hostile work environment for women who worked under his supervision. According to police...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seven Falls#Accident#Santa Barbara Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 3-12

Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3

Santa Barbara's 4th of July West Beach entertainment show and fireworks will draw thousands of people. City funds for fireworks have been combined with community donations for the entertainment show. The post Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Suspect in murder outside Santa Maria bar arrested

Santa Maria police officers arrested a suspect from Washington State for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar Saturday night. At about 9:20 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in front of Louie B’s bar at 213 E. Main Street in Santa Maria. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man down with a gunshot wound.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The End of Tenant Protections in Santa Barbara County?

Federal protections for renters officially expired on July 1, ending protections for millions of tenants and families in America still struggling to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Going forward, this means that any and all rents must be paid in full every month, and a landlord is within their...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ventura

If you haven’t considered visiting Ventura before, that’s all about to change. Nestled between the Ventura and Santa Clara rivers, it is one of California’s hidden gems, where you’ll find abundant nature, classic Cali beaches and excellent seafood. The area is also the gateway to the beautiful Channel Island’s National Park, so if you want to spot some wildlife or go hiking, this is the perfect place to do it.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy