The NFL regular season is again just a few months away. With preseason starting in late August, and the real deal starting in September. It made me wonder what the Vikings final roster will look like going down the road. With a big change of scenery in the front office and coaching staff this year. So here is what I think, is the most realistic, but way-too-early, Vikings Final 53-man roster.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO