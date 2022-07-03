Northfield police asking for help finding 6-year-old girl after mother found dead

MINNEAPOLIS - When Andrea Yoch and the board came together with a vision for Minnesota Aurora FC, there was no way of knowing how the on-field product would come together. The Aurora, a pre-professional women’s soccer team in the USL W, became a reality after more than 3,000 local investors put up a combined $1 million towards the on-field product. It might just be Minnesota’s feel-good sports story of the summer. Sure, the Minnesota Twins are leading the American League Central Division, and might make the playoffs as a result of being in the worst division in baseball. The Timberwolves have made a splash, trading for the best defensive center in the NBA, Rudy Gobert.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO