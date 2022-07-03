ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Northfield police asking for help finding 6-year-old girl after mother found dead

By Fox 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Elle Ragin after her mother was found dead in their apartment Saturday. Police said...

www.fox9.com

fox9.com

Man's body found in Robbinsdale lake

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man's body was found near the shoreline of a lake in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, on Tuesday, according to police. The Robbinsdale Police Department said in a news release officers responded to a report of a body located in the water along the shoreline of Crystal Lake at about 12:50 p.m. on July 5.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
fox9.com

18-year-old man killed in Brooklyn Park firework accident identified

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities have identified the person behind an accident involving fireworks 90 minutes into July 4th that turned fatal. At 1:30 a.m. on July 4, Brooklyn Park police officers, along with the Brooklyn Park Fire Department and North Ambulance Paramedics, responded to a park in the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North for a report of a firework that had exploded in a person's face.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Shooting at Boom Island Park on July 4th, 7 hospitalized

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Park Police say seven people were hospitalized, several with critical injuries, after a shooting at Boom Island Park late Monday night. A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park Police say they responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. There was no formal Fourth of July event at the park, but people had gathered on their own to celebrate the holiday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mpls officials call roving July 4 fireworks fights reckless, callous

Minneapolis roving fireworks fights on July 4 were 'like a war zone,' resident says. Between 9 p.m. on July 4 and 4 a.m. on July 5, the City of Minneapolis saw more than 1,300 911 calls come -- which is typically what they see in a 24-hour span. The day after, streets were littered with spent fireworks and bullet casings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin County EMT association balks at 'jump car' plan

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County EMS is starting a new pilot program to be able to respond to calls faster. The agency says there are increased wait times right now due to an unprecedented increase in calls for service along with a staffing shortage. Hennepin EMS is hoping to help by implementing a "jump car."
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
fox9.com

Van Gogh exhibit opens at Mia; sheds new light on artist’s methods

Many people immersed themselves in Vincent Van Gogh’s work when the traveling projection experience arrived in Minneapolis last year. Now the real thing is on display at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. ‘Van Goh and the Olive Groves’ focuses on several pieces he created during his stay at a psychiatric hospital in France. The show will be on display through September 18, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Navy trumpeter recalls playing taps for Black sailor’s funeral in South

Navy trumpeter recalls playing taps for Black sailor’s funeral in South. Bob Works proudly served in the U.S. Navy as trumpet player from 1960-64. He played with the Navy band on board the aircraft carriers USS Independence and the USS Enterprise where he once played "Hail to the Chief" for President John F. Kennedy when he boarded the ship.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Ice cream shop serving up nostalgic flavors with a side of burgers and lobster rolls

Kids of the 90’s this new ice cream shop is for you, and anyone else who enjoys a tasty scoop of ice cream. Dream Creamery is now open in Northeast Minneapolis. From the Travail team and led by Chef Nate Mickelson, the shop is getting just as much buzz for the ice cream as it is for the food on the menu, which includes burgers, lobster rolls, fries and cheese curds. The shop is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and is located at 816 Lowry Ave NE.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Aurora FC: The feel-good Minnesota sports story of the summer

MINNEAPOLIS - When Andrea Yoch and the board came together with a vision for Minnesota Aurora FC, there was no way of knowing how the on-field product would come together. The Aurora, a pre-professional women’s soccer team in the USL W, became a reality after more than 3,000 local investors put up a combined $1 million towards the on-field product. It might just be Minnesota’s feel-good sports story of the summer. Sure, the Minnesota Twins are leading the American League Central Division, and might make the playoffs as a result of being in the worst division in baseball. The Timberwolves have made a splash, trading for the best defensive center in the NBA, Rudy Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Public Safety
fox9.com

Red, White & Boom race cancelled due to storms

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A four-mile run and kid dash in Minneapolis has been cancelled due to impending weather. "After consultation with the National Weather Service, Red, White & Boom!... and the TC Kids Sparkler Dash have been cancelled due to severe storms with high winds and significant lightning forecast for downtown Minneapolis," read a statement from Twin Cities in Motion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

