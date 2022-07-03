ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson shares body positivity message from her vacation

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USAn9_0gTmEAy400

Rebel Wilson knows how stressful it can be to gain some weight. The actress shared an honest and relatable post over social media, posing in a pink bathing suit by the pool.

The photo was taken on WIlson’s vacation in Turkey alongside her girlfriend Ramona Agruma . She mentioned how much fun she’s having and how difficult it’s been to stick to her routines and diet. “I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday. I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control,” she wrote. “But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself.”

Her post was met with a lot of love from her followers, who made it clear they appreciate her candidness when it comes to weight and health. Her friends and girlfriend also supported her message. “You are the best baby and the most beautiful girl ❤️ I love you,” wrote Agruma. “What do they say, happiness is the best look of all?” wrote fashion journalist Laura Brown.

Wilson has discussed her weight loss publicly often, with the public taking an interest in her approach to health and wellness. She’s made it clear that for her, losing weight was more than the number that appeared on the scale. “It’s not just about how I look on the outside, but kind of how I feel about myself. I do think beauty is in all shapes. There were times when I rocked the red carpet in a size 18, size 20, and you could tell by the pictures, I was really confident and loving myself. But I knew secretly that I was engaging in some unhealthy eating behaviors, and that’s what I wanted to work on,” she said in an interview with Yahoo Life . “So now, because I am a healthier person, that shines through. A lot of my friends say that even though I was confident before, I have a newfound confidence.”

Wilson started documenting and discussing her weight loss in the year 2020, which she called her “year of health.” She lost over 70 pounds and has managed to keep off the weight despite a busy schedule of traveling and shooting movies.

