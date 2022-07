Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been passed fit to play in the second test of their three-match series against New Zealand in Dunedin on Saturday. Sexton was taken off with a suspected concussion during their 42-19 defeat to the All Blacks in the series opener in Auckland last weekend but Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt confirmed the 36-year-old will be available for selection.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO