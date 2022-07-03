ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

‘That’s what you want out of your quarterback’: David Andrews praises Mac Jones’s leadership ability

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Jones held another private workout session as the Patriots have down time in the weeks ahead of training camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23n6ad_0gTmDdPE00
Mac Jones looks to lead the Patriots back to the playoffs in his second season. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Mac Jones earned the respect of his veteran Patriots teammates in his rookie season in 2021. Entering year two, he’s now stepping up as one of the leaders of the team.

When the Patriots haven’t had practice sessions in Foxborough, Jones has held workout sessions with the receivers and tight ends in various locations all over the country. While the Patriots are in their last break session a few weeks ahead of training camp, Jones continued his private workout sessions this past week. He had a throwing session with receivers Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon in Carlsbad, California.

Patriots center and captain David Andrews said that it “doesn’t surprise me” that Jones is still holding private workouts this close to the start of training camp.

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Andrews said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” on Friday. “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I just try to get him to take a deep breath. But that’s what you want out of your quarterback.

“He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun for me the last year, year and a half, to get to know him. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”

Year two for Jones adds some new wrinkles. He has a couple of new faces to throw to in the receiver room. Veteran receiver DeVante Parker was acquired in a trade with the Dolphins and in April, the Patriots selected speedster Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the NFL Draft.

With the additions come subtractions, though. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become the head coach of the Raiders over the offseason, causing the Patriots to revamp their offensive coaching staff. Former head coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will be coaching on the offensive side in undefined roles as New England hasn’t named an offensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

While the offensive coaching staff is in flux, Andrews said he and Jones are just focused on one thing.

“We’re all working to be the best we can be,” Andrews said. “Whether it’s Mac, me, we’re all professional athletes, whoever it is on this football team. We have a job to do. We’re going to go out there and try to do that to the best of our abilities and be the best we can be.

“We’re all here for the same common goal. It starts whenever we report [for training camp], that’ll be day one. We’ll keep working on it and keep improving it. We’ll try to keep getting better throughout the season and not have that kind of lull that we had last season.”

As Andrews mentioned, Jones and the Patriots had a good stretch in the middle of the season, winning seven straight games to lead the AFC at one point in December. But they peaked too soon. They lost three of their final four regular-season games before getting blown out by the Bills in the opening round of the playoffs.

With the Patriots putting the disappointing finish to last season behind them, Jones’s leadership appears to be helping them going into 2022.

“It’s just at another level now,” wide receiver Kendrick Bourne told ESPN’s Mike Reiss in June of Jones’s leadership. “He’s more comfortable, more confident. He knows what’s going on, and the muscle memory is there [from having gone through it] — OTAs, then camp, and the season. He’s just more locked in, more secure in his position.”

Jones and the Patriots report to training camp on July 26 and will hold their first practice session the following day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Mahomes, Brady or Allen? Ranking the top 10 NFL QBs

Between all the jaw-dropping trades and mammoth contracts handed out, the NFL offseason has been filled with intrigue. But with a new season only a couple of months away, it's time to look ahead. On Tuesday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd did just that, ranking his top-10 signal-callers heading into the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
State
California State
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
NBC Sports

Video of Mac Jones' deep ball to Agholor should excite Patriots fans

There's still nearly a month until NFL training camp, but the hype around Year 2 Mac Jones has already begun. We've already seen a few videos of the New England Patriots quarterback looking fit while going through offseason workouts, and on Monday, wide receiver Nelson Agholor posted a video to his Instagram story showing Jones hitting him with a deep ball during a training session.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals Who She Thought Would Replace Troy Aikman

For the first time in a long time, FOX's football viewers will have to adjust to not hearing the voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on Sundays. And while Erin Andrews knew that the network would make a splash when replacing Aikman, she didn't expect it to be Tom Brady.
NFL
The Spun

RGIII Names Second-Year Quarterback Most Likely To Win Super Bowl

Joe Burrow came one victory shy of claiming a Super Bowl title for the Cincinnati Bengals in his second NFL season. The class of 2021 quarterback crop has a tough act to follow, especially since most of them struggled as rookies. It's hard to see a second-year passer following Burrow's...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Mac Jones
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones headline best remaining NFL free agents: Ideal landing spots for each player

Despite being in the doldrums of the NFL offseason, with the initial waves of free agency already washed to shore, there's still plenty of big-name talent lurking on the open market. Most of these players remain household names, albeit with their prime days behind them. Still, they have enough in the tank to be valuable additions at this stage of the offseason in the weeks leading up to camp. They could even be that missing piece to get some contenders over the hump and into the Super Bowl conversation.
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets

With Bills CB Tre’Davious White striving to return from injury, remaining cornerbacks Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, and first-round pick Kaiir Elam are all battling for the No.2 spot for when White returns. “We got a lot of young guys in the room right now, more than the older guys,”...
NFL
The Spun

Adam Vinatieri's Son Has Decommitted: NFL World Reacts

Zionsville kicker A.J. Vinatieri boasts some impressive genes. His father is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history and a future Hall of Famer. But ahead of the 2022 college football season, he's made a big change to his recruitment. On Friday, Vinatieri announced that he was decommitting from...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Dolphins#Bills#American Football#Agholor S Ig
Yardbarker

The Jets Should Trade One of Their Young Receivers

The Jets wide receiver room is full of young talented guys with the additions of first round pick Garrett Wilson and undrafted free agent Calvin Jackson Jr. Before this year, the Jets spent draft picks on Denzel Mims in 2020 and Elijah Moore in 2021 while signing veteran Corey Davis to a four-year deal in 2021. They added Braxton Berrios in 2019 after he was cut from the Patriots. The Jets receivers should make noise this year but Zach Wilson’s job isn’t anywhere near secure and Robert Saleh is a year away from his job security diminishing if this team doesn’t improve. The problem with this receiving corps stems from none of these receivers being proven, which includes Davis and Berrios.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Being Linked To Prominent NFL Wide Receiver

After tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available on the free agent market. And according to one NFL insider, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make a play for the three-time Pro Bowler this offseason. Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, three main...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Pro CB could get another shot in NFL?

Despite plenty of tread on his tires, a well-known veteran cornerback could be getting another break. Pro Football Focus reported this week that former All-Pro Joe Haden has offers currently on the table from NFL teams. For now though, the 33-year-old is still unsigned with training camp set to start later this month.
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy