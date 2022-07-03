ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Old English Sheepdog vs Sheepadoodle: What Are The Differences?

By Kyle Glatz
a-z-animals.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld English Sheepdog vs Sheepadoodle: What Are The Differences?. Differentiating between a typical dog breed and its mixed-breed offspring can be very easy, or it can be rather difficult. In the case of the Old English Sheepdog vs Sheepadoodle, telling the dogs apart from each other isn’t all that hard when...

a-z-animals.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
buzznicked.com

Man Decides To Follow Son On His Daily Walk, Finds Him Feeding Stray Dogs

Every single day for two weeks straight, this man’s son would go for a walk. The father and son live in a very rural part of the Philippines, and since the father was curious as to what his son was doing on his walks, one day he decided to tag along and follow him. What he found was both heart melting and heartbreaking.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old English Sheepdogs#Dog#Nutrition#Toys#Colors Gray
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
LIVESTRONG.com

'Cuteness Overload': Dog Begs Owner To Move Cat off Bed in Adorable Video

Adorable footage of a dog pleading with his owner to move her sleeping cat off his bed is melting hearts among animal lovers online. In a video shared to TikTok by the pet owner, posting as Thompson Tails, the hapless canine, Trace, can be seen shooting sad looks in the direction of his human companion while his feline friend, Cornbread, sits snuggled up in the middle of the oversized cushion.
PETS
CBS LA

Coyote jumps backyard fence, attacks dog in Huntington Beach

A labrador in Huntington Beach rushed in to help a Boston terrier after a coyote had sunk its teeth into the little dog's head. Security video shows the coyote jumping into a fenced-in backyard to attack the 7-year-old Boston terrier named Sadie. Within seconds, the coyote looked its jaws into Sadie and began to violently shake her as she yelped for help, said the owners. After hearing the commotion, the family's 8-year-old labrador, Cody, ran into the backyard and chased the coyote away, saving Sadie's life."Cody ran outside immediately barking," said owner Freddy Patriarca.The ordeal happened just two months after a coyote attacked and seriously injured a 3-year-old girl playing near Huntington Beach Pier."I feel unsafe," said owner Melissa Patriarca ."We should feel safe here, in our own home."She added her kids are afraid to play in the backyard following the attack.Following the attack on the little girl, the city council held a special meeting on coyotes where residents demanded tougher tactics to get rid of coyotes but the city did not take any action that night on trapping or hunting. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy