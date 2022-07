A New York mother who lost her 11-year-old son to a drive-by shooting in the Capital District never got to see her son’s killer brought to justice. More than a year and a half after Ayshawn Davis was fatally shot in Troy, a Rensselaer County jury convicted Jahquay Brown of manslaughter in connection with the boy’s death Thursday, June 30 after a nearly two-week long trial.

