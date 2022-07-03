ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Utah Jazz not listening to Donovan Mitchell trade calls

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsqVV_0gTmD6Yc00

The Utah Jazz just made a blockbuster trade, sending out their 1B to Donovan Mitchell’s 1A. But in the Rudy Gobert trade , they didn’t necessarily receive another big piece that can immediately help the roster compete for an NBA Championship next season. This approach has led to much speculation suggesting a Mitchell trade out of town could come next.

But that hasn’t been the indication coming out of Utah as they look to build the best roster in Will Hardy’s first season with the whistle. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tells it, the Jazz aren’t even listening to trade offers for their remaining star, and are committed to shaping the roster around Mitchell.

Not trading Donovan Mitchell a mistake?

There’s no telling just how the Utah Jazz will look without Rudy Gobert defending the paint. They’ve never had a team where Mitchell was the unquestioned leader, without another star lurking. Maybe they wish to enter the season with Mitchell shouldering more of the burden, in an effort to see just how far he can take them by himself.

We’ve heard rumors for years of Mitchell’s discontent with Gobert, now’s his chance to show what he can do.

Yet, to me the fascinating part about keeping Mitchell is exactly how Danny Ainge and Co. continue to shape the roster for the start of the 2022 season. Without Gobert, they have a massive hole at center. Sure, they have assembled a strong stable of role players, but they need to find a way to exchange some of their similar parts to build a more complete roster.

As is, Mitchell faces a tall task of trying to carry this squad back to the playoffs, could that lead to an eventual trade demand? It’s not really a bear I’d be willing to poke.

Related: 5 ideal Donovan Mitchell trade scenarios from the Utah Jazz

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Carlos Boozer's Son Is Dominating: NBA World Reacts

More and more sons of former NBA players are starting to emerge on the recruiting trail. Cameron Boozer, the 14-year-old son of former NBA and Duke star Carlos Boozer, appears to be one of the top prospects in all of basketball. "6’9 Cameron Boozer ( @boozer_cameron ) is only 14...
NBA
Yardbarker

Adrian Wojnarowski Says Utah Jazz Have 'Shut Down' Any Possible Trade Talks Including Donovan Mitchell: "Jazz Are Committed To Moving Forward With Him As Their Cornerstone”

The Utah Jazz finally traded away one of the best defensive players of the current generation in Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves sent over an absolute haul of draft picks along with multiple rotation players to acquire Gobert to form a twin tower front-court combination of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Thunder ink No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren to rookie deal

No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren agreed to his rookie contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but the NBA’s rookie scale structures it so that first-round picks are signed to four-year deals, which include two guaranteed years. Then, the salaries are determined in large part due to where the player is drafted.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Sportsnaut

Former Boise State DL Greg Grimes shot to death

Former Boise State defensive lineman Greg Grimes was shot to death early Monday morning in a shooting outside a Sacramento nightclub. Grimes was 31. Four other people were wounded in the shooting. Sacramento police chief Kathy Lester said calls about the shooting began at 1:51 a.m. Grimes redshirted in 2008...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Nba Championship#Espn
Yardbarker

What Rudy Gobert's Utah Legacy Really Means for Jazz Fans

In the 2013 NBA draft, a skinny Frenchman was selected with the 27th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets. That night, he was traded to the Utah Jazz for cash and Erick Green. Eight years later, almost no one would have predicted the player Rudy Gobert would become and the legacy he now leaves behind in Utah after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal. Although Jazz fans could see the writing on the wall for quite some time now, it's safe to say no one was quite ready for the blow of losing one of the most beloved Jazz players of all time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy