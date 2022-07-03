Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone rides into the sunset of retirement
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cowboy has ridden off into the sunset. New Mexico-trained fighter Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from UFC following a loss to Jim Miller during UFC 276 on Saturday.
Story continues belo w
“It’s hard for me to get up and this was the longest camp I have had in a long time, and I am not complaining to anybody but, I just don’t love it anymore,” he said. “I am going to be a movie star baby, so haha. Its time to bow out. You know this was the perfect event man, sold-out crowd, Las Vegas, Talking to you, got my boys, one hell of a career man, hopefully, one day I am in the Hall of Fame, and thank you so much UFC.”
Cerrone, 39, finished his MMA career with 55 total fights. He recorded 10 wins by knockout and his 23 UFC victories are the second-most all-time.
