Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone rides into the sunset of retirement

By Bradley Benson
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cowboy has ridden off into the sunset. New Mexico-trained fighter Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from UFC following a loss to Jim Miller during UFC 276 on Saturday.

“It’s hard for me to get up and this was the longest camp I have had in a long time, and I am not complaining to anybody but, I just don’t love it anymore,” he said. “I am going to be a movie star baby, so haha. Its time to bow out. You know this was the perfect event man, sold-out crowd, Las Vegas, Talking to you, got my boys, one hell of a career man, hopefully, one day I am in the Hall of Fame, and thank you so much UFC.”

Cerrone, 39, finished his MMA career with 55 total fights. He recorded 10 wins by knockout and his 23 UFC victories are the second-most all-time.

mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Erupts After Doctor Stops His Fight

UAE Warriors featherweight champion Ali AlQaisi’s title reign came to a screeching halt, resulting in a chaotic scene after the fight. AlQaisi made his second title defense against Jesse Arnett at UAE Warriors 30 on Saturday night. He had won four fights in a row, including a title win over Do Gyeom Lee last October.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

The Undertaker Reacts To Israel Adesanya Using His Entrance At UFC 276

The Undertaker has offered his reaction to Israel Adesanya using his entrance at UFC 276 this past weekend. “Stylebender” never fails to put on a show, and he channeled his inner “Deadman” for his middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier this past weekend. Adesanya used Undertaker’s WWE theme song, signature walk, and urn prop as he made his way to the Octagon Saturday night.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Chris Weidman Claims Stipe Miocic Jacked Up To “Solid 250 Pounds”: Jon Jones Doesn’t Want That Fight

Chris Weidman shared that Stipe Miocic has been putting on the muscle on the down-low. Former UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman is reeling off a horrible leg injury he suffered in his latest outing with Uriah Hall in April 2021. Whilst in recovery, Weidman talked to Anderson Silva, a former foe he beat twice who also succumbed to a similar fate, about getting back on track.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Donald Cerrone reveals he was ready to retire before fighting Conor McGregor: ‘I just was doing it for all the wrong reasons’

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is riding off into the sunset, and he couldn’t be happier about it. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Cerrone competed for the final time in his illustrious MMA career, losing by second-round submission to Jim Miller on the prelims of UFC 276. After the bout, Cerrone took off his gloves and trademark cowboy hat and left them in the ring, signaling his retirement from the sport. In his post-fight interview, he said, “I don’t love it anymore,” and that he was going on to pursue his burgeoning acting career.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Maycee Barber plans contract talk with Dana White on push for title shot after UFC 276

LAS VEGAS – Maycee Barber’s progression continued Saturday at UFC 276, and she sent a former title challenger into retirement, to boot. Barber (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) took a unanimous decision from Jessica Eye (15-11 MMA, 5-10 UFC), who arguably was one of her most accomplished opponents to date. The win was Barber’s third straight after back-to-back losses.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

New WWE Signee Valerie Loureda Pushes for Ronda Rousey Match

Valerie Loureda, a former Bellator MMA competitor, recently left the sport to follow her dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Loureda has a multi-year contract with WWE, and on July 19 she is expected to relocate from Miami to Orlando and report to the WWE Performance Center. When asked about...
ORLANDO, FL
MMA Fighting

Max Holloway reacts to UFC 276 loss, proclaims Alexander Volkanovski to be MMA’s top pound-for-pound fighter

Max Holloway is handling his championship loss about as well as a fighter possibly can. Holloway challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 276 event in Las Vegas, and looked to get one back after dropping a pair of competitive decisions in their previous meetings. The third — and likely final — battle between two of the top 145-pounders in the history of the sport was all Volkanovski from the opening seconds, as the champ retained his title with a unanimous sweep of the scorecards.
UFC
