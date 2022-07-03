ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

Driver escapes after GMC overturns into embankment on I-10 in Long Beach, video shows

By Justin Mitchell
 3 days ago

A driver escaped with minor injuries in a rollover crash overnight Sunday on Interstate 10 in Long Beach, authorities confirmed.

The gold GMC vehicle left the interstate near Beatline Road, overturned and landed in an embankment, said Harrison County Fire Services Chief Pat Sullivan.

Video from the scene shows the smashed vehicle landed on its hood. Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders were on the scene and helped direct traffic until I-10 was cleared.

The wreck is under investigation.

