Nets Eyeing Picks, ‘All-Star-Level Player’ for Durant, per Report

By Daniel Chavkin
Brooklyn has a high asking price for its best player.

Over the past few days, reports have revealed how much the Nets will want in a potential Kevin Durant trade. Now, one of the NBA’s biggest insiders is confirming that information.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn would like to essentially restock their entire team with this deal.

“Brooklyn wants a massive group of draft picks back, first-round picks, pick swaps, and they also want an All-Star level player,” Wojnarowski said Sunday.

SI ’s Chris Mannix previously reported earlier this week that Brooklyn wants not just one, but two “All-Star caliber talents.” Additionally, the Nets are reportedly going to measure their Durant return with the returns of the Anthony Davis and Paul George trades.

Wojnarowski added that if the Nets work with Durant to send him somewhere he wants to play, those teams will need help to accommodate Brooklyn’s asking price.

“The two teams Kevin Durant would like to play with, Phoenix [and] Miami, neither of those teams really has the ability to do a one-on-one deal with Brooklyn,” he said. “They need to draw more teams in it.”

Regardless of what Brooklyn wants, there is a limit to which players they can get as long as Ben Simmons remains on the roster. If a deal does happen, it is likely to be very complicated with a lot of moving parts.

